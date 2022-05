First published in the May 14 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Thanks, Mr. Erskine, for giving me a laugh today, and a new perspective on our funky little house. It has good Burbank “bones.” I’m rather proud of our did-it-myself landscaping, and bumping butts with my husband in our galley kitchen is actually quite pleasant.

BURBANK, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO