Hailey, ID

Paving Resumes on Idaho 75 North of Hailey

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A paving project is set to ramp up next week in the Wood River Valley that will detour traffic for several weeks. The Idaho Transportation Department announced paving on State Highway 75 north of Hailey will begin again on...

See Plans for North Blue Lakes (US 93) Rehabilitation Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The northernmost part of Blue Lakes Boulevard is set to get a makeover in the coming months in Twin Falls. The Idaho Transportation Department will be showing the plans this Thursday (May 19) for construction on Blue Lakes Blvd (U.S. Highway 93) from Pole Line Road and the Perrine Bridge. The meeting will be hosted at Twin Falls High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and online. ITD said the pavement will be replaced, upgrades will be made to pedestrian ramps to meet ADA standards, and the traffic signal at Blue Lakes and Fillmore Street/Bridgeview Boulevard will be replaced. The meeting Thursday will be an open house format where people can drop in between the posted hours and chat with ITD staff and see the plans. The online presentation will be available on May 20. The first phase of the U.S. 93 project is already underway between Grandview Drive and Blue Lakes Blvd.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Why Idaho Isn’t a Good State to be a Police Officer

This past weekend Twin Falls held a law enforcement appreciation lunch to thank all the law enforcement in the area for all that they do. They had hotdogs and hamburgers and it was a great way to say thank you and get to know them. These men and women risk their lives every day so the residents of the Magic Valley can feel safe. They decide to take these risks every day to protect us, but when comparing their job to other states, is Idaho the best place to be a cop in today's world?
TWIN FALLS, ID
Fire Destroys Sheds South of Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews were able to keep a shed fire from spreading early Monday morning south of Burley. According to Deputy Chief Casey Harman with the Burley Fire Department, crews were called out a little after midnight for two sheds that had caught fire at 346 South and 150 East, several minutes southeast of Burley. Declo Fire Department was called in to assist with one fire truck and a water tanker. An ambulance and two Cassia County Deputies also responded to the scene. It took about two hours before fire crews were able to leave the scene. A vehicle parked next to one of the sheds and part of a corral fence was damaged. The sheds and their contents are a total loss. The cause is under investigation.
BURLEY, ID
Blaine County Sheriff: Passenger Hit by Rock That Fell From Gravel Truck

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A female passenger in a pickup was hospitalized when a rock crashed through the windshield late last week in Blaine County. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Krupa, 24, of Sterling, Virginia was taken to an area hospital on the afternoon of May 12, when a rock fell from a passing gravel truck and struck her in the shoulder. The rock appeared to be larger than a softball in an image shared by the sheriff's office. The incident happened near the Butte County Line on U.S. Highway 26. The driver of the pickup was not injured and was able to drive the vehicle away from the scene.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
Don’t Miss Destruction, Explosions, and Mayhem this Month Near Twin Falls

The weather has gotten nicer, and people are looking for a reason to get outside. One of the things that is better than getting outside and enjoying the weather is doing so while watching car destruction, giant trucks, and explosions. If you want to take your kids to a fun show or find entertainment yourself, then you are going to want to head to Glenns Ferry this weekend for a monster truck show you won't want to miss.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Hailey Man Flown to Hospital After Bicycle Collision

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey man had to be flown to a Boise hospital with serious injuries when he and another man collided while on bicycles early Sunday morning. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Reed Stokes, 31 of Hailey, was on a bicycle without a light at around 2 a.m. on the bike path near Warm Springs Road when he crashed with another man on a bicycle headed the other direction. Stokes was first taken to St. Luke's Wood River by ground ambulance and then by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center with serious injuries. The sheriff's office said the other rider did have a headlamp on but, a passing vehicle's headlights made it difficult to see and the two bicyclists clipped handlebars as they passed each other and wrecked. The other rider was wearing a helmet and refused treatment for minor injuries.
KETCHUM, ID
Fire Takes Everything from Jerome Firefighter and Family

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The assistant fire chief for the Jerome Rural Fire Department lost his home to a fire earlier this week. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Assistant Fire Chief Larry Robbins and his family after they were left with only the clothes they had on when a fire took their home, camp trailer, and several vehicles just after midnight on May 12. According to the account, fire crews arrived to find the house, trailer and vehicles on fire. The neighbors alerted the Robbins family who were able to get out safely. Three fire agencies responded to help get the fire under control and extinguished. All of the their belongings were a total lost. "Assistant Chief Larry Robbins has dedicated most of his adult life to helping others in their worst moments and in times of need. His family has sacrificed while he has devoted his time to the service of the community with the Jerome Rural Fire Department," said the GoFundMe account. The creators of the account are trying to raise $100,000 for the Robbins family. As of Sunday evening nearly $4,000 was donated. The cause is under investigation.
JEROME, ID
Man Shot in Twin Falls Sunday Morning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that injured a man. Police released limited information Sunday following the 2 a.m. shooting on the 1400 block of Filmore Street. TFPD said the man in his 30s was shot but, did not receive life-threatening injuries. Police said they spoke to one witness at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Strasser (208) 735-7279. More information to come...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Kimberly, Idaho Schools Consider New Transgender Policy

This is considered so controversial that it was addressed in a staff meeting I attended Tuesday. On Wednesday, a member of my audience mailed me a link to the proposed policy. I read it verbatim on air. Within minutes I had a message from a candidate for State Superintendent of Instruction. He’s very concerned. This morning, another fellow wrote to me and said that what I read from the Rise Charter School will be considered district-wide by Kimberly schools.
KIMBERLY, ID
Cooler Wet Weather Has Eased Idaho Drought

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The mood at the monthly water meeting in Boise remained positive as cooler wet conditions have helped ease Idaho's drought. During the Idaho Water Supply Meeting on Thursday morning, water experts said the impact of drought has been lessened but, will persist through the year. According to David Hoekema, hydrologist for the Idaho Department of Water Resources, there hasn't been enough moisture to end the drought. April and early May weather helped increase the snowpack in the mountains for the most part. The Gem State gained about 1 million acre-feet of water supply thanks to the spring weather. Many mountainous areas that supply water to the valleys did gain some more snow that has remained and not melted off. Daniel Tappa with the United State Department of Agriculture said in his presentation that as of May 1, snowpack improved however, conditions are not ideal, "Even though we've seen improvements in the snow water equivalent for May 1, early May, especially compared to early April, we largely missed the peak snowpack across the entire state." He did note that because temperatures have been cooler the moisture that did fall came down as snow instead of water. In addition, spring runoff was low for April and remains delayed as not much has melted off the mountains, again thanks to the cooler weather. Still, continued drought is expected as the summer months approach. Troy Lindquist with the U.S. National Weather Service noted the summer forecast predictions call for above-normal temperatures and lower precipitation.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Shroom Hunters Can Now Forage A Tasty Fungal Favorite

Wild mushroom season is underway in Idaho. One species, in particular, is a fan favorite across the Gem State and might even be growing somewhere on your property. Mushrooms are one of those types of edibles that people either love or hate. My front yard in Twin Falls gets an enormous amount of wild shrooms between April and October, but none I would consider eating. Foraging time has begun for one type of subterranean fungal intruder that many consider the tastiest of all regionally.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Governor Seeks Input from Magic Valley Citizens on Meth and Fentanyl

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The governor will host a discussion Wednesday to seek input from citizens of the Magic Valley on the impacts of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Gov. Brad Little and his Citizen Action Group will host a meeting Wednesday May 11, at the College of Southern Idaho Taylor Building from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. with public testimony beginning at around 10:30 a.m. The meeting is part of his Operation Esto Perpetua initiative to fight the growing problem of meth and fentanyl in the Gem State. The governor and his citizen group have hosted a series of meeting in Northern Idaho already this year.“Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho. There is much more we can do to make Idaho’s communities safer. With Operation Esto Perpetua, we are bringing together law enforcement, lawmakers, cities, counties, tribes, families, and the public in new ways with one goal – to meaningfully reduce the flow of fentanyl and meth into the State of Idaho. I appreciate Idahoans taking the time to share their feedback with me,” Governor Little said in a prepared statement. People who cannot attend the meeting can comment online at governor@gov.idaho.gov. The information gathered at the meetings and via email will be submitted to the Law Enforcement Panel for review and action.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls Begins Construction of New Fire Station

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-In about a year a new fire station will sit near the corner of Washington Street and North College Road in Twin Falls. City officials, fire personnel, and city staff broke ground Monday afternoon to begin construction of Twin Falls Fire Station No. 2 to replace the current facility on Falls Avenue on the southeast side of the College of Southern Idaho Campus. The new station will be much more accommodating and efficient for the firefighters who live there during a shift to include some of the latest technology to alert them of a fire, according to Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy. "Currently the old system is back from the 70s, so this will be the new and improved. It'll wake up firefighters in the middle of the night slower, more safely, so it doesn't put such a load on their cardiovascular system," he said. The lighting will slowly come on and the speakers won't blare out a call. "It's all designed with firefighters' health and safety in mind," said Kenworthy. Station No. 2 will feature some of the biggest changes in technology compared to the current Station No. 2 built nearly 50 years ago. The new station will have three double deep bays for fire trucks and equipment, six sleeping rooms, storage, kitchen and dining area, and the battalion chief will be relocated there with his own room among a list of upgrades. The new space is designed to separate the living area from the decontamination areas; special places to wash equipment and gear off following a call. "Moving our fire station from where it is on Falls right now, that's a real busy road. So moving into this location is a much better response approach to our community as well," noted Kenworthy. He said the spot was chosen to provide a better response time to the northwest corner of Twin Falls which has seen extensive growth in the last ten years. Construction of the 12,683 square foot facility will wrap up in the Spring of 2023. Currently, there are no plans for the old fire station once it is vacated. Starr Corporation is the lead contractor for the project designed by Pivot North Architecture and Rice Fergus Miller.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Events to get Out of the House Around Twin Falls this May Weekend

It seems like it has been a long time coming, but assuming the weather holds up, this weekend should be one of the prettiest weather-wise Twin Falls has had in 2022. With nice weather, comes with people wanting to get outside, be active, and events taking place in the area. While not all events are outside, nicer weather makes getting out a little easier and more encouraging. For those wanting to get out of the house, here are some events and ideas for this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Magic Valley Firefighter and Chief Has Passed Away

PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A longtime firefighter in the Magic Valley and former chief died during the weekend following a battle with cancer. According to the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association, the former fire chief of the West End Fire Protection District, Randy Sutton, died of a cancerous brain tumor on Saturday, May 7. Sutton was diagnosed in 2019. According to the association, he served as a firefighter for more than 35 years. He was on the Idah Fire Chief's Association Board of Directors for several years. He also helped coordinate the Southern Idaho Fire Academy. A viewing for Sutton will be held on May 12, at Hansen's Mortuary in Rupert. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Grace Church in Rupert, 100 North Meridian. There will not be a graveside service but, a procession will go from the funeral home to the West End Fire Station for lunch.
RUPERT, ID
Legendary Comedian Performing 120 Miles from Twin Falls this Summer

With all the negativity in the world right now, sometimes all we need is a distraction. That can come in many different forms, such as a vacation, a few days off work, a night out, or just turning off your phone. One of the best ways to cheer up and enjoy life a little is having a night out and laughing with friends or your partner. What better way to do both of those than to go to a comedy show? One of the most popular and well-known comedians in the world is coming to Idaho this summer, and you won't want to miss it.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Mother and Children Escape Burley Fire

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A mother and two young children made it out of burning trailer early Tuesday morning in Burley. According to the Burley Fire Department, crews were called out at little after 6:30 a.m. for a mobile home on fire on the 700 block of Oriental Ave. The mother and two children made it out of the house before fire crews arrived on scene. It took roughly 20 minutes to get the fire under control and extinguished. No injuries were reported. Burley Fire said the home was a total loss and the cause is under investigation. Two fire engines and crew left the scene at around 8 a.m. The displaced family has gotten help from the Burnout Fund & American Red Cross. The Cassia County Sheriff's Office also responded to the fire.
BURLEY, ID
Twin Falls, ID
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

