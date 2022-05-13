Shireen Abu Akleh’s coffin dropped amid clashes at journalist’s funeral

Shireen Abu Akleh’s coffin was almost dropped to the floor amid violence between Israeli police and Palestinian mourners ahead of the journalist’s funeral.

Many waved Palestinian flags and chanted as they crowded around the casket at the start of the procession from St. Joseph’s Hospital in east Jerusalem .

In footage obtained by Reuters, police can be seen charging the crowd back towards a building as stun grenades are fired, leading to Abu Akleh’s coffin being upended before pallbearers manage to raise it back onto their shoulders.

