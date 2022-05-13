ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shireen Abu Akleh’s coffin dropped amid clashes at journalist’s funeral

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqUTb_0fdGrFsP00

Shireen Abu Akleh’s coffin was almost dropped to the floor amid violence between Israeli police and Palestinian mourners ahead of the journalist’s funeral.

Many waved Palestinian flags and chanted as they crowded around the casket at the start of the procession from St. Joseph’s Hospital in east Jerusalem .

In footage obtained by Reuters, police can be seen charging the crowd back towards a building as stun grenades are fired, leading to Abu Akleh’s coffin being upended before pallbearers manage to raise it back onto their shoulders.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Israeli cops say they intervened in funeral of Al Jazeera journalist because mob STOLE coffin from her family after Biden slammed 'disturbing' scenes of 'pallbearers' being attacked

Israeli cops claim the coffin of an Al-Jazeera journalist shot dead was stolen by a mob from her family, who were then subsequently filmed being attacked by IDF troops. In a statement the Israeli police explained how the mob also threatened the driver of the Akleh's hearse before attempting to grab the coffin.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
US News and World Report

Israeli Police Beat Pallbearers at Journalist's Funeral

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli riot police on Friday pushed and beat pallbearers at the funeral for slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, causing them to briefly drop the casket in a shocking start to a procession that turned into perhaps the largest display of Palestinian nationalism in Jerusalem in a generation.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffin#East Jerusalem#Police#Israeli#Palestinian#Reuters
The Independent

Missing teenager believed alleged rapist was ‘after her’, sister tells inquest

Teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland was terrified of leaving her home on the day she disappeared because she thought her alleged rapist was “after her”, her twin sister told her inquest.Maya Pope-Sutherland, 23, said her sister had received messages from her alleged attacker threatening to kill her family.The college student had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by the man in 2014 when she was 16.Miss Pope-Sutherland told Dorset Coroner’s Court her sister worried about the man’s imminent release from prison having been jailed for sex offences against other girls.“I just know she was absolutely terrified...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Ava White told friends ‘don’t leave me’ after stabbing, court hears

Twelve-year-old Ava White said “don’t leave me” to her friends as she was lying on the ground after being stabbed, a court has heard.The jury in the trial of a 14-year-old boy accused of Ava’s murder heard more pre-recorded evidence on Monday from friends who were with the schoolgirl in Liverpool city centre on November 25 when the stabbing happened.A 15-year-old girl told police in an interview she thought the defendant had punched Ava to the neck so she ran after him, before returning to see Ava lying on the floor.She said: “I remember her saying to us ‘don’t leave...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vicky White news - latest: Funeral being held for prison guard as Casey White’s mother speaks out

Capital murder suspect Casey White is likely to face new charges following his prison break, according to the DA prosecuting his case. In the aftermath of his 10-day evasion — made possible with the help of correctional officer Vicky White, who died by suicide during a police chase — more details have emerged about how the couple managed to stay under the radar for more than week. Dramatic police footage captured the moment a nationwide manhunt ended in Indiana earlier this week after White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence for attempted murder, was apprehended and his 56-year-old lover...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

American journalist shot and killed while reporting in West Bank

A Palestinian-American journalist was fatally shot in the West Bank on Wednesday while on assignment for Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera announced the death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in a Wednesday statement. The Qatar-based news organization said Akleh was reporting on Israeli raids against Palestinians in the West Bank and claimed the Israeli forces killed her and wounded Al Jazeera producer Ali al-Samudi. The Israeli military has said Abu Akleh was killed during an active gun battle between Israeli forces and Palestinian gunmen and cannot determine who exactly shot Abu Akleh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem

Thousands of Palestinians are expected to attend the funeral on Friday in Jerusalem of an Al Jazeera journalist who witnesses say was shot dead by Israeli forces earlier this week while covering a military operation in the occupied West Bank.Recent days have seen an outpouring of grief from across the Palestinian territories and the wider Arab world over the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, a veteran on-air correspondent who spent a quarter century covering the harsh realities of life under Israeli military rule, which is well into its sixth decade with no end in sight.A funeral service will be...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jurors consider verdicts after dead woman, 26, ‘found bound and gagged’ in lake

A jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the case of a rapist accused of murdering a woman found bound and gagged in a lake 35 years ago.Donald Robertson was charged last year after a police cold-case team found new DNA evidence allegedly linking him to the death of Shani Warren in April 1987.The body of 26-year-old Ms Warren, who lived in Stoke Poges in Buckinghamshire, was found in Taplow Lake on the Easter weekend that year.Robertson, 66, is in prison and has not attended his trial at Reading Crown Court.Jurors began their deliberations on Monday morning after being...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

ISIS murders 20 Nigerian Christians in ‘revenge’ for setbacks in Middle East

Twenty Christians have been murdered by Daesh (ISIS) militants in Nigeria in revenge for the deaths of several of the group’s leaders in the Middle East. The atrocity took place in Borno state, where seven people were also killed by Islamists in an attack last week. Footage of the killings of the 20 captives, carried out by masked militants wielding knives and guns as they stood behind their kneeling victims, was posted online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Palestinian gunman dies days after clash with Israeli troops

A Palestinian gunman who is the brother of a prominent Palestinian militant died Sunday after being critically wounded in clashes with Israeli forces, according to the Israeli hospital where he was being treated.Daoud Zubeidi was wounded in clashes with the Israeli military in the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday. Zubeidi is the brother of Zakaria Zubeidi, a jailed Palestinian militant who briefly became one of Israel’s most wanted fugitives after tunneling out of a high-security prison last year. He was eventually caught and returned to prison.Police said a 47-year-old member of a special Israeli commando unit was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three-year-old boy dies after suspected dog attack

A three-year-old boy has died in Rochdale after a suspected dog attack, Greater Manchester Police said.Officers were called at about 1:15pm on Sunday by the North West Ambulance Service after reports a child had been injured at Carr Lane in the town of Milnrow.The toddler was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made and police are investigating the circumstances, as well as previous incidents involving dogs at the home.We are investigating the incident and previous incidents involving dogs at this addressDetective Superintendent Jamie DanielsDetective Superintendent Jamie Daniels, of the force’s public protection and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Buffalo shooting suspect called for Sadiq Khan to be murdered in white supremacist manifesto

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said he feels “incredibly safe” despite being named by Buffalo shooting suspect Payton Gendron on a list of enemies he wanted dead.Gendron, 18, is accused of shooting dead 10 people at a supermarket in the US city on Saturday.Mr Khan was reportedly described as a “Muslim invader” under a page entitled “Kill high profile enemies” in a 180-page manifesto published online by Gendron.The thoughts and prayers of London are with the people of Buffalo and all the families who have lost loved ones in this dreadful attack. Our diversity is our strength. Hate will never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

651K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy