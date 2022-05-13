ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spookiest Place To Visit In Minneapolis On Friday The 13th

By Taylor Linzinmeir
While some consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, it's also considered by many in the United States as a way to celebrate the paranormal . The event occurs at least once every year, but can also occur up to three times in the same year. There will only be one Friday the 13th in 2022, so if you're looking for a way honor the day (or night) in Minneapolis, we've got you covered. Here is the spookiest place to visit on Friday the 13th in your city.

According to Mpls.St.Paul magazine, Anoka State Hospital , located at North 7th Avenue in Anoka, Minnesota, is one of the creepiest locations in the Twin Cities. Here's what they had to say about it:

Nestled in the Halloween Capital of the World, Anoka hospital is familiar with, well, familiars. The hospital opened in 1900 as a transfer asylum, taking in patients from the state receiving hospital. Between 1948 to 1967, the hospital took care of mentally ill patients suffering from tuberculosis. Hospital employees have reported [sightings] of apparitions or shadow people haunting the halls of the asylum. Even spookier, patients were known to try to escape the hospital through a series of underground tunnels that connected the buildings.

