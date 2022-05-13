ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans 2022 schedule: Games we're most excited for

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans’ 2022 schedule was released on Thursday night, so we now know exactly when the Titans will play each of their 14 opponents for this upcoming season, including the Philadelphia Eagles and A.J. Brown.

Tennessee will have a total of four prime-time games, which is just one shy of the limit for teams in a single season. The Titans had three prime-time contests last season.

Two of those prime-time games will take place on Thursday nights (Week 11 at Green Bay Packers, Week 17 vs. Dallas Cowboys), while the other two will be on Monday (Week 2 at Buffalo Bills) and Sunday night (Week 9 at Kansas City Chiefs).

Tennessee’s bye will fall in Week 6, which is a bit early but better than the COVID-19-induced Week 4 bye they had in 2020.

With all that said, here’s a look at the games on the Titans’ recently revealed 2022 schedule that we’re most excited to see during the upcoming season.

Week 1 vs. New York Giants

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, this one doesn’t have many interesting storylines outside of Adoree’ Jackson’s return to Nashville, but it’s hard not to be excited about the very first game of any season.

Week 2 at Buffalo Bills

Syndication: The Tennessean

This is a measuring stick game for Tennessee, as the Bills figure to be one of the elite teams in the AFC in 2022. The Titans have won each of the last two meetings between these teams, so the Bills will be out for revenge.

We’ll also get to see two former Titans in their new home after both Rodger Saffold and David Quessenberry, two of Tennessee’s offensive line starters from 2021, signed with Buffalo in free agency.

Adding a cherry on top is the fact that this game will be in prime time on “Monday Night Football.”

Weeks 4 and 7 at/vs. Indianapolis Colts

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans will begin their two-game set against the Matt Ryan-led Colts in Week 4 at Indy, and then the final game will occur in Nashville in Week 7.

As we pointed out in our takeaways article, this is again horrible scheduling by the NFL.

It boggles the mind why the league puts both games between the two favorites for the AFC South so close together and so early in the season.

Nevertheless, the Titans and Colts will battle it out for the division title all season long, and these two games could determine who wins it. And, with a crowded AFC, this might be the only path to the playoffs for both teams.

Week 9 at Kansas City Chiefs

Syndication: USA TODAY

This will be the first time the Titans travel to Kansas City since their 2019 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. Adding to that, this will be another measuring stick game for the Titans in prime time.

Tennessee has won each of the last two regular season meetings with Kansas City, including an easy 27-3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and Co. in 2021.

Week 10 vs. Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

This will be the first time the Titans meet Russell Wilson as a member of the Broncos. Tennessee and Wilson last met in 2021 when he was still a member of the Seattle Seahawks in an overtime game the Titans won in exciting, comeback fashion, 34-31.

Week 12 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Syndication: The Enquirer

There is nothing that can fully ease the pain of the Titans’ divisional round loss to the Bengals last season, but there’s no doubt Tennessee has this game circled on its calendar and is hoping to serve a cold plate of revenge.

The Titans’ thirst for pay back against the Bengals dates back to 2020, as Joe Burrow and Co. has won each of its last two meetings with Tennessee.

Week 13 at Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown will be making his first appearance against his former team in Week 13 when Tennessee travels to Philly to take on the Eagles. The only thing that could have made this storyline better is if the Eagles were coming to Nashville, but that won’t stop this game from having a ton of extra juice.

Week 15 at Los Angeles Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Like the Broncos, the Chargers have made vast improvements to their roster during the offseason, and still have one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL in Justin Herbert.

On top of all that, the Titans and Chargers could very well be battling for a wild card spot in 2022, so this game might be vital.

Week 17 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

You’d have to go all the way back to 2014 for the last meeting in Nashville between the Titans and Cowboys. The two teams last played in 2018 in Dallas, a game the Titans won, 28-14.

Adding to the intrigue of the Cowboys coming to town is the fact that this game is in prime time and could have serious playoff implications for both teams with the contest being so late in the season.

Community Policy