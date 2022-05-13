ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay City, KY

Clay City Action Committee Hopes to Make Changes

By Admin
claycity-times.com
 4 days ago

A new grassroots movement focused on improving the life of Clay City residents has emerged. The Clay City Action Committee, was founded by Ashlee Haddix, a lifetime resident of Clay City. Haddix said she was inspired to create the Committee because she could see that there were a lot of citizens...

www.claycity-times.com

Comments / 0

Related
clayconews.com

ATTORNEY: School Board in Clay County, Kentucky denies Family Member access to Historic 125 year old Hoskins Cemetery to visit Loved One's Graves or put Flowers on Them

MANCHESTER, KY - (May 16, 2022) - According to Stella B. House, Attorney at Law, PSC, the Clay County Board of Education (the “School Board”) is attempting to relocate the historic 125 year old Hoskins Cemetery (the “Cemetery”). After a federal district court judge ruled against the friends of the historic Hoskins Cemetery (the “Friends ”) and dismissed a federal civil action regarding this matter but refused to rule on the state law issues, the Friends filed suit in state court.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
lanereport.com

Bizzack Construction wins $97M contract for Mountain Parkway segment

– A critical infrastructure project for Eastern Kentucky and a priority for Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration is advancing to construction six months ahead of schedule. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet awarded a contract to widen 11 miles of the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County to Bizzack Construction Co. This project is...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Laurel County Public Health Director Issues Statement On Baby Formula Shortage

Laurel County Public Health Director, Mark Hensley, said there continues to be a shortage of infant formula nationwide. He said the White House is currently working on strategies to increase production of formula and help families access existing stock. He said if you are not able to find your baby’s formula, you should contact your pediatrician. To assist participants of its program, WIC has provided temporary formula substitutions which include store-brand formulas such as Parent’s Choice and Comforts brands that can be purchased with WIC benefits if the prescribed formula is not available. WIC participants can call the WIC office if they have questions about formula substitutions. Hensley said you should not dilute your baby’s formula, even for a short amount of time. Doing so can reduce the amount of nutrients a baby received which can lead to potential serious complications. Infants have unique nutritional needs, because of rapid growth, and appropriate intake of calories and nutrients directly translates into physical growth and neurological development. Babies who do not get the recommended vitamins and other nutrients they need to help their tissues and organs grow and function face significant short- and long-term health risks. He said the Laurel County Health Department will continue to monitor the shortage and post updates on their Facebook page.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Clay City, KY
City
Clay, KY
Clay City, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Kentucky Primary: What to know before Primary Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Primary election is on Tuesday May 17. If you are planning to vote on election day there are a few things to keep in mind so you don’t run into any problems. The first thing to know is where you should go to...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

New optometry clinic celebrates grand opening in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Altman Eye Center celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, May 14, at 147 Hibbard Street in downtown Pikeville. Along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the center also celebrated with free hot dogs for the community as well as inflatables for the kids. Dr. J. Turner Altman,...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Bridge replacement project to begin in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said a bridge replacement project will start soon in Perry County. The construction will be near the 12.4 mile marker on KY-476, which goes over Balls Fork. According to the release from KYTC, traffic will be...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

EKU responds to concerns over safety issues at its graduation ceremonies Friday

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eastern Kentucky University is responding to growing concerns from people who attended its Graduation ceremonies on Friday. Many people expressing concerns over the way it was conducted, some saying multiple students were escorted out of Roy Kidd Stadium because of how hot it was outside, suffering heat related medical issues.
RICHMOND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Action Committee#The Board Of Education
wtloam.com

Gov. Beshear Gives COVID Update And Orders Flags At Half Staff

Gov. Andy Beshear said there was another slight increase in reported COVID-19 cases last week, but the counties in yellow dropped from four the previous week to three. He noted that hospitalizations remain low but cautioned that Kentucky is seeing an uptick in the positivity rate. The Governor encouraged unvaccinated Kentuckians to get vaccinated and for vaccinated Kentuckians to get boosted if they haven’t already. Gov. Beshear also ordered all state buildings to fly their flags at half-staff until sunset on Monday, May 16th. This was in accordance with a proclamation from the Whitehouse regarding the U.S. surpassing 1,000,000 COVID-19 deaths. Laurel County Public Health Director, Mark Hensley, said the Laurel County Health Department continues to administer the vaccines and boosters. You can stay up to date by visiting the Laurel County Health Department’s Facebook page.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Madison County animal shelter offered half-price adoptions

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Ethan Bridges met his furry friend, Oscar, around the neighborhood and soon realized they had something special in common. “I am adopted personally and some people are not always in the best position to adopt animals so they are forced to bring him here,” said Bridges.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
foxlexington.com

Officers investigate drowning of 6-year-old in Madison County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are investigating the apparent drowning of a Madison County boy who had been fishing with his family. Officers said they received a call just after 8 p.m. Sunday about a report of a child missing...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington ‘StreetFest’ brings in large crowd

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Playing in the middle of the road is often a dangerous thing to do. Saturday, a unique event gave citizens the chance to do that safely. Lexington’s first-ever “StreetFest” celebrated warm weather and shared space. Oliver Lewis Way was blocked off to traffic, so everyone was able to enjoy the multiple activities. It was hosted by the Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Principal: Adult enters Louisville high school to fight student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) principal writes that an adult found a way inside of Western High School, looking to start a fight with a student on Friday. Shively Police and JCPS security responded to an incident at the school around 8:40 a.m. In a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Doctor pleads guilty to improperly prescribing Suboxone

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he illegally distributed Suboxone in Pike and Whitley counties. Dr. Matthew Rasberry, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully distributing a controlled substance and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction with funds derived from an illegal activity.
FRANKFORT, KY
Fox 19

Grieving father works to raise money to lay his kids to rest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A heartfelt fundraiser was held Saturday in the North College Hill community by a grieving father just days after his children were killed. Darryl Williams and his family held a memorial fundraiser at Veterans Park to raise money to cover funeral costs for his two children. Williams...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy