A historic climb in mortgage rates has New Orleans real estate agents preparing for a potential slowdown in a housing market that has enjoyed a two-year pandemic boom. The Federal Reserve has hiked mortgage rates to their highest point since August 2009, with national 30-year fixed-rate mortgages averaging 5.3% compared to 2.94% a year ago, and 15-year fixed-rate mortgages averaging 4.48% as of mid-May, according to Freddie Mac. Current rates in Louisiana stand at 5.65% for a 30-year fixed and 4.89% for a 15-year fixed, according to Bankrate.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO