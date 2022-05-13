ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, VA

Fiddler In Floyd County, Virginia Amplifies Black Musicians In Old-Time Music

By West Virginia Public Broadcasting
wvpublic.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a rainy evening in a community center in Blacksburg, Virginia, Earl White was teaching one of his fiddle students how to move the bow in a circular motion. He explained to the student that in old-time music, moving the bow in small circles helps create a drone that plays out...

www.wvpublic.org

