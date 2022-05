Henry Samueli has a very long list of accomplishments. He is the co-founder of chipmaker Broadcom. He owns the Anaheim Ducks in the National Hockey League, has been a professor at UCLA and UC Irvine, and is a named inventor on 75 patents. He has a net worth of $7.4 billion. It's quite the resume.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO