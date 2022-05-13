ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham v Man City: Team news

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham's Said Benrahma will be assessed before the match, but Michail Antonio and Craig Dawson...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

‘We know what we have to do’ – Mikel Arteta refusing to give up on top-four bid

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has insisted he does not have to tell his players what is at stake as they attempt to revive their fading Champions League hopes.The Gunners entertain relegation-threatened Everton on Sunday knowing even victory might not be enough to secure a top-four Premier League finish after Monday night’s costly 2-0 defeat at Newcastle.That left them two points adrift of arch-rivals Tottenham, whose superior goal difference means a draw at relegated Norwich, barring a cricket score at the Emirates Stadium, will be enough to keep their neighbours at bay.🗞 Read Mikel's full press conference here— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Mark Davies: Ex-Swansea City defender dies while playing veterans' football match

Former Swansea City defender Mark Davies has died while playing in a veterans' football match. Davies was playing for Llanelli in their Wales Veterans Over-45s Cup final against Penybont in Cardiff on Sunday. The 49-year-old had previously played professionally for Swansea, featuring in their European Cup Winners' Cup tie against...
