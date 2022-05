Erik ten Hag is in talks with Manchester United over his plans for the club over the summer and next season but has said “there is a lot of work to be done”. Ten Hag, who was appointed United manager last month, took charge of his final game as Ajax boss on Sunday with a 2-2 draw at Vitesse, having already led them to the Eredivisie title.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO