What Sheriff’s captain Luke Niles called “An abundance of caution” brought the County Sheriff’s Swat Team to the Joshua Tree Courthouse today. Niles said that an employee of the County experienced a mental Health Crisis today (May16) and barricaded themselves into an office, refusing to come out. With a potentially dangerous situation, and not knowing if the person was armed, the SWAT team was brought in by helicopter and deployed to the county offices off Whitefeather Road. The situation was eventually defused, and the employee was detained for proper care. At about 2:00 this afternoon the Swat team was given all clear and left the scene.

JOSHUA TREE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO