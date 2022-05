West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Danni Nichols to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 5-foot-10 guard from Columbia, Missouri, Nichols comes to West Virginia as a graduate transfer from Western Illinois. In four seasons with the Leathernecks, Nichols played in 113 games, with 101 starts, and scored 1,344 points. She carries a scoring average of 11.9 points per game and shows a career shooting percentage of 50.2%, including 33.1% from 3-point range. Of note, Nichols shot 45.4% or better during each of her four years at WIU.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO