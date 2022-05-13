ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slocomb, AL

Mr. Robert Bussie II

By Jackson County TIMES
jacksoncountytimes.net
 4 days ago

Mr. Robert Bussie II age 42 of Slocomb, Alabama went...

jacksoncountytimes.net

jacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Kathy Virginia Wyatt

Mrs. Kathy Virginia Wyatt age 62 of Sneads, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Sunday May 15th at her residence with her family at her bedside, she was a native of Manchester, Tenn. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian...
SNEADS, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Ms. Fannie Mae Johnson

Ms. Fannie Mae Johnson of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Born October 27, 1928, she was raised in Graceville, Florida. She graduated from Florida A&M University with a Bachelor Degree in Education. She later returned to complete her Master Degree and a Post-Master Degree Certification in Special Education. Fannie taught in the Jackson County Public Schools System for more than thirty-years.
GRACEVILLE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Kenneth C. Locke

Kenneth C. Locke, 74, of Grand Ridge, Fla left his pain and suffering behind and entered the gates of Heaven on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Ken was born on November 11, 1947 and grew up in Alford, Florida. He graduated from Cottondale High School and was soon thereafter drafted into the United States Army where he would ultimately retire after 20 years of service to our Country. He spent basic training at Fort Benning in Columbus, Ga. After completing basic training, Ken would serve in the infantry in the Vietnam War. After returning home from Vietnam, Ken would serve his Country at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, Fort Poke in Louisiana, Schofield Barracks in Hawaii , Fort Jackson in South Carolina, and finally North Georgia College as a Military Science Instructor. He retired from the United States Army as a First Sergeant in 1986. After his retirement from the Army, Ken returned home and worked for the Florida Department of Corrections as a Correctional Officer for the next 15 years.
GRAND RIDGE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for May 13-15, 2022

Darvoush Jones, 45, Marianna, Florida: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, hold for Leon County: Marianna Police Department. Karen Bontrager, 56, Grand Ridge, Florida: Domestic battery: Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Bradley Miller, 58, Sneads, Florida: Domestic battery: Sneads Police Department. May 14. Kelly Ramsey,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Mary Stevens

Mary Stevens, age 77, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Signature Healthcare. Arrangements will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
MARIANNA, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Sneads and Grand Ridge City League

Game times are subject to change. Sneads Pirates at Sneads Sluggers, 5 p.m. Sneads Angels at Liberty, 5:45 p.m. Diamond Divas at Marianna Diamond Divas, 5:30 p.m. Raptors at Braves, 5:30 p.m. May 20. Pirates at A's, 5 p.m.
SNEADS, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Optimist Park Sports Schedule

Game times are subject to change. Muckdogs vs. Riverbandits, 5:45 p.m. Sneads Diamonds vs. Diamond Divas, 5:30 p.m. Tribe vs. Marianna Bombs, 5:30 p.m. Marianna Heat vs. Altha, 5:30 p.m. at Altha. Tiny Mites. Lightning vs. Knights, 5:30 p.m. Cobras vs. Warriors, 6:30 p.m. May 17. AA Coach Pitch. Rays...
MARIANNA, FL

