Sneads, FL

Sneads and Grand Ridge City League

By Jackson County TIMES
jacksoncountytimes.net
 4 days ago

Game times are subject to change. Sneads Pirates at Sneads Sluggers,...

jacksoncountytimes.net

jacksoncountytimes.net

Optimist Park Sports Schedule

Game times are subject to change. Muckdogs vs. Riverbandits, 5:45 p.m. Sneads Diamonds vs. Diamond Divas, 5:30 p.m. Tribe vs. Marianna Bombs, 5:30 p.m. Marianna Heat vs. Altha, 5:30 p.m. at Altha. Tiny Mites. Lightning vs. Knights, 5:30 p.m. Cobras vs. Warriors, 6:30 p.m. May 17. AA Coach Pitch. Rays...
MARIANNA, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Kathy Virginia Wyatt

Mrs. Kathy Virginia Wyatt age 62 of Sneads, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Sunday May 15th at her residence with her family at her bedside, she was a native of Manchester, Tenn. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian...
SNEADS, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

David Wade Mickel

David Wade Mickel, 59, of Greenwood, Florida died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Southeast Alabama Health. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
GREENWOOD, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Mr. Robert Bussie III

Mr. Robert Bussie III, of Slocomb, Alabama went home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2022. He is survived by his brother, Shermine Cain of Slocomb, Alabama; a sister, Dominique Felton of Enterprise, Alabama; a grandmother, Essie Mae Tripp; aunts: Betty Tripp and Bernell Tripp; a uncle, Joseph Tripp; other relatives and friends.
GRACEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Tropical Trouble In May

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The buzz around social media is that a hurricane will be in the Gulf of Mexico. Is that really something we should be worried about in May? In short, no… Is it possible to have something tropical to deal with in the medium range future ( 8 to 10 days)? […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Kenneth C. Locke

Kenneth C. Locke, 74, of Grand Ridge, Fla left his pain and suffering behind and entered the gates of Heaven on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Ken was born on November 11, 1947 and grew up in Alford, Florida. He graduated from Cottondale High School and was soon thereafter drafted into the United States Army where he would ultimately retire after 20 years of service to our Country. He spent basic training at Fort Benning in Columbus, Ga. After completing basic training, Ken would serve in the infantry in the Vietnam War. After returning home from Vietnam, Ken would serve his Country at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, Fort Poke in Louisiana, Schofield Barracks in Hawaii , Fort Jackson in South Carolina, and finally North Georgia College as a Military Science Instructor. He retired from the United States Army as a First Sergeant in 1986. After his retirement from the Army, Ken returned home and worked for the Florida Department of Corrections as a Correctional Officer for the next 15 years.
GRAND RIDGE, FL
WJHG-TV

Academy Sports + Outdoors and Fazoli’s coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City continues to grow as they look to add new businesses to the area. The city will be adding an Academy Sports + Outdoors into the old Hobby Lobby in Stanford Station Shopping Center, and a Fazoli’s restaurant, near Bay City Point shopping center among other businesses in the near future.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Florida Jeep Jam Beach Krawl

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may have noticed something other than turtles crossing Panama City Beach Friday morning. Instead of people, turtles, or seagulls, you many have seen Jeepers having a party. “We literally have 1,000 Jeeps going one mile stretch along Panama City Beach,” Andrea Hess, who...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Ms. Fannie Mae Johnson

Ms. Fannie Mae Johnson of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Born October 27, 1928, she was raised in Graceville, Florida. She graduated from Florida A&M University with a Bachelor Degree in Education. She later returned to complete her Master Degree and a Post-Master Degree Certification in Special Education. Fannie taught in the Jackson County Public Schools System for more than thirty-years.
GRACEVILLE, FL
WMBB

News 13’s Ross Whitley celebrity bartends for the night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you were out at Salty Oak Brewing Company on Saturday night you might have had a celebrity bartender serving up your drinks. That celebrity was News 13’s very own Chief Meteorologist, Ross Whitley! Ross spent the night raising money for the Anchorage Children’s Home. Leana Carter preformed live and […]
WALB 10

Colquitt woman celebrates turning 102 after getting COVID twice

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - Inside a Colquitt home is a story of a woman that has lived for 102 years...and counting. Emma Smith says she’s never drunk or smoked. She credits her long life to her faith, and that is for good reason. Smith was sent home to die a few years ago after taking a fall. Also, since the pandemic began, she’s gotten COVID-19 twice.
COLQUITT, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

Wilbur Lushion Rentz

Wilbur Lushion Rentz died Saturday of natural causes at the incredible age of 102. Born in Lennox, Georgia in 1919 to Minnie and Sam Rentz, he was raised on their family farm. Wilbur enlisted in the military on Dec. 1, 1941, and served through World War II and the conflicts in Korea and Vietnam. He retired as a master sergeant after 26 years in the U.S. Air Force.
SNEADS, FL
wtvy.com

Samson girl booted from peanut pageant

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) -Brittany Bowdoin beamed as she watched her six-year-old daughter crowned Little Miss Samson and headed to compete for the coveted Little Miss National Peanut Festival title in Dothan---so she thought. But then the Samson pageant’s director said Brynlee Bowdoin would not be allowed to move on because...
SAMSON, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Mary Stevens

Mary Stevens, age 77, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Signature Healthcare. Arrangements will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

WATCH: FPL continues demolition at Smith Plant

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Power and Light is closing a chapter on coal in Southport. The company continued its demolition of the decommissioned coal units at the Smith plant on Saturday morning. You may have heard the implosion Saturday morning between 7:30 and 9:00 a.m. The Smith plant will continue to operate the clean-burning […]
SOUTHPORT, FL
wtvy.com

Results are in, public sides with Little Miss Samson

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 held a poll asking “Should Little Miss Samson be allowed to compete in Little Miss NPF pageant?” The results are in. The public sides with allowing Little Miss Samson to compete in the Little Miss NPF Pageant. Original Story:. Subscribe to our...
SAMSON, AL
WMBB

Local veteran brings ‘Freedom Month’ to Jax Co.

MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) — Local Veteran Byron Dickens has teamed up with Jackson County School District to dedicate May as the first-ever ‘Freedom Month.’ “So much our schools have been tied down with you know just the basics of teaching language arts, mathematics, and standardized testing that we miss you know patriotism and American pride […]
MALONE, FL

