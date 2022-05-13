ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

Sports for May 13- May 16

By Jackson County TIMES
jacksoncountytimes.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame times are subject to change....

jacksoncountytimes.net

jacksoncountytimes.net

Optimist Park Sports Schedule

Game times are subject to change. Muckdogs vs. Riverbandits, 5:45 p.m. Sneads Diamonds vs. Diamond Divas, 5:30 p.m. Tribe vs. Marianna Bombs, 5:30 p.m. Marianna Heat vs. Altha, 5:30 p.m. at Altha. Tiny Mites. Lightning vs. Knights, 5:30 p.m. Cobras vs. Warriors, 6:30 p.m. May 17. AA Coach Pitch. Rays...
MARIANNA, FL
mypanhandle.com

Scholar Athlete of the Week — Carson Shores

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipley senior Carson Shores has been a four-year starter at Chipley High School. Shores pitches and plays center field for the Tigers. “You know you can put him out there in center field where he plays, and when he pitches also,” Chipley Baseball Coach Andy Compton said. “But in center field, he’s as steady as it comes.”
CHIPLEY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Sneads and Grand Ridge City League

Game times are subject to change. Sneads Pirates at Sneads Sluggers, 5 p.m. Sneads Angels at Liberty, 5:45 p.m. Diamond Divas at Marianna Diamond Divas, 5:30 p.m. Raptors at Braves, 5:30 p.m. May 20. Pirates at A’s, 5 p.m.
SNEADS, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Kathy Virginia Wyatt

Mrs. Kathy Virginia Wyatt age 62 of Sneads, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Sunday May 15th at her residence with her family at her bedside, she was a native of Manchester, Tenn. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian...
SNEADS, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Mr. Robert Bussie III

Mr. Robert Bussie III, of Slocomb, Alabama went home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2022. He is survived by his brother, Shermine Cain of Slocomb, Alabama; a sister, Dominique Felton of Enterprise, Alabama; a grandmother, Essie Mae Tripp; aunts: Betty Tripp and Bernell Tripp; a uncle, Joseph Tripp; other relatives and friends.
GRACEVILLE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Ms. Fannie Mae Johnson

Ms. Fannie Mae Johnson of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Born October 27, 1928, she was raised in Graceville, Florida. She graduated from Florida A&M University with a Bachelor Degree in Education. She later returned to complete her Master Degree and a Post-Master Degree Certification in Special Education. Fannie taught in the Jackson County Public Schools System for more than thirty-years.
GRACEVILLE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Kenneth C. Locke

Kenneth C. Locke, 74, of Grand Ridge, Fla left his pain and suffering behind and entered the gates of Heaven on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Ken was born on November 11, 1947 and grew up in Alford, Florida. He graduated from Cottondale High School and was soon thereafter drafted into the United States Army where he would ultimately retire after 20 years of service to our Country. He spent basic training at Fort Benning in Columbus, Ga. After completing basic training, Ken would serve in the infantry in the Vietnam War. After returning home from Vietnam, Ken would serve his Country at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, Fort Poke in Louisiana, Schofield Barracks in Hawaii , Fort Jackson in South Carolina, and finally North Georgia College as a Military Science Instructor. He retired from the United States Army as a First Sergeant in 1986. After his retirement from the Army, Ken returned home and worked for the Florida Department of Corrections as a Correctional Officer for the next 15 years.
GRAND RIDGE, FL
fox13news.com

Free swimming lessons for children available around Bay Area

CLEARWATER, Fla. - May is National Water Safety Month, and organizations across the Bay Area are kicking off programs to help kids learn how to swim and be safe around water. This comes just in time for summer. Pinellas County Schools partnered up with the Juvenile Welfare Board, Clearwater for Youth, and Stingray and ION Physical Therapy Network to get nearly 200 students free swim lessons at the North Greenwood Recreation Center.
CLEARWATER, FL
WJHG-TV

Academy Sports + Outdoors and Fazoli’s coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City continues to grow as they look to add new businesses to the area. The city will be adding an Academy Sports + Outdoors into the old Hobby Lobby in Stanford Station Shopping Center, and a Fazoli’s restaurant, near Bay City Point shopping center among other businesses in the near future.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Tropical Trouble In May

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The buzz around social media is that a hurricane will be in the Gulf of Mexico. Is that really something we should be worried about in May? In short, no… Is it possible to have something tropical to deal with in the medium range future ( 8 to 10 days)? […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Wilbur Lushion Rentz

Wilbur Lushion Rentz died Saturday of natural causes at the incredible age of 102. Born in Lennox, Georgia in 1919 to Minnie and Sam Rentz, he was raised on their family farm. Wilbur enlisted in the military on Dec. 1, 1941, and served through World War II and the conflicts in Korea and Vietnam. He retired as a master sergeant after 26 years in the U.S. Air Force.
SNEADS, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for May 13-15, 2022

Darvoush Jones, 45, Marianna, Florida: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, hold for Leon County: Marianna Police Department. Karen Bontrager, 56, Grand Ridge, Florida: Domestic battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Bradley Miller, 58, Sneads, Florida: Domestic battery: Sneads Police Department. May 14. Kelly Ramsey,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Blountstown High School ‘lunch room hero’ honored

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many students at Blountstown High School, the first person they see in the morning is Sandra Dudley. “It’s important to see that smile on her face, she always has a smile on her face,” Principal Tracy Wood said. “She talks to them as they come through the lunch line.”
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
floridapolitics.com

Markel Trial Day 1: Jury selection begins, and Florida Politics is on the scene

It's not the easiest conditions for seating a jury. Florida Politics will be providing daily coverage of Katherine Magbanua’s retrial for the 2014 murder-for-hire of FSU law professor Dan Markel. The case has drawn international media attention to Florida’s capital city, and we’ll share with readers the top things to watch for and discuss as proceedings unfold. Our reporting will draw from many sources, including contributor Karen Cyphers of Sachs Media, who with attorney Jason Solomon advocate with the grassroots group, Justice for Dan, to draw attention to this case and provide analysis of relevance to Florida’s political, advocacy, and legal communities.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Locals still waiting for building updates at the Panama City Mall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Residents Trichel O’Connor and Meredith Hutchings love shopping. It’s something they’ve been doing for years. “I grew up going to malls, and I love malls, especially getting to meet new people like Trish,” Hutchings said. Although, they wish the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gallop Franklin first to file in HD 8 race after Ramon Alexander drops out

Franklin, a Tallahassee native, was FAMU student body president from 2009-2011. Gallop Franklin II, a Tallahassee pharmacist and Florida A&M University (FAMU) professor, is the first candidate to file for the House District 8 race after Rep. Ramon Alexander dropped his re-election bid amid sexual harassment allegations. HD 8 is...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Local veteran brings ‘Freedom Month’ to Jax Co.

MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) — Local Veteran Byron Dickens has teamed up with Jackson County School District to dedicate May as the first-ever ‘Freedom Month.’ “So much our schools have been tied down with you know just the basics of teaching language arts, mathematics, and standardized testing that we miss you know patriotism and American pride […]
MALONE, FL

