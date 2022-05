As the Blackford Junior High Track season has came to a close, the top times and results for events were turned in to apply for the State Finals in Terre Haute, Indiana on May 21st. Congratulations to Mason Kitterman for officially being invited to participate in the 110M hurdles in the State Finals held at Indiana State’s Gibson Track and Field Complex. The top 27 times were accepted to participate in the hurdles this Saturday, as three groups of nine will compete in the preliminary races to see who advances for the finals later that day. Good luck Mason!

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO