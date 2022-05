HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A car caught fire on Highway 138 in the Cajon Pass on Sunday night. Creating a black smoke cloud that you could see for miles. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Fire, and San Bernardino National Forest Firefighters were getting calls of a gray Kia Rio sedan on fire about three miles away from Interstate 15 about 7:14pm on Sunday May 15, 2022. California Highway Patrol and firefighters were on the scene and had to temporarily shut down the highway while they worked on getting the vehicle fire put out. There was no threat to vegetation being burned.

HESPERIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO