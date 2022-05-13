Best bars to watch a game

BOSTON - Grant Williams scored a career-high 27 points and hit seven 3-pointers, Jayson Tatum added 23 and the Boston Celtics set a Game 7 record with 22 3-pointers to eliminate the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Boston will face top-seeded Miami beginning...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson was part of a smaller and, eventually, somber crowd that gathered to watch the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics in Game 7 in the Deer District Sunday, May 15. The official watch party was canceled, but the bars and restaurants were open.
MILWAUKEE - A limited curfew for people under 21 will again be in place Sunday night, May 15, in Milwaukee, starting at 11 p.m. The Milwaukee Bucks' season might be over, but that doesn't end the push to make downtown a safer place. From packed on Friday to empty on...
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks have canceled the Deer District watch party for Sunday's series-deciding Game 7 against the Boston Celtics. The cancelation comes after three people were shot and injured just outside the plaza Friday night following Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals – part of a violent day in the city.
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is excited to announce daily admission promotions for 2022. This year, there are more ways than ever to give back to the community and get in free to Summerfest during the nine-day run – June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9. Over the last three years, an average of 14.5% of total festival attendees have entered Summerfest via an admission promotion. Maintaining a festival tradition, MWF is reaching out to the public to assist the various nonprofit community partners by participating in the admission promotions through the donation of needed items such as personal hygiene products, food, books and more.
