Here is the Detroit Lions 2022 regular season schedule

The 2022 Detroit Lions schedule is now established. Detroit will have nine home dates and eight road games in the 17-game regular season schedule.

Dan Campbell’s second season as the Lions head coach begins with two home dates against foes from the NFC East. There are no primetime games for the Lions, making them the only team that does not appear on Thursday night, Sunday night or Monday Night Football.

The bye week comes early with a Week 6 break sandwiched between two road games. The Lions finish with two games inside the NFC North, capping off the season in Green Bay with a visit to the Packers.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET)

1 Sept. 11 vs Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. Tickets

2 Sept. 18 vs Washington Commanders 1 p.m. Tickets

3 Sept. 25 at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. Tickets

4 Oct. 2 vs Seattle Seahawks 1 p.m. Tickets

5 Oct. 9 at New England Patriots 1 p.m. Tickets

6 Oct. 16 BYE

7 Oct. 23 at Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m. Tickets

8 Oct. 30 vs Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. Tickets

9 Nov. 6 vs Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. Tickets

10 Nov. 13 at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. Tickets

11 Nov. 20 at New York Giants 1 p.m. Tickets

13 Dec. 4 vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. Tickets

14 Dec. 11 vs Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. Tickets

15 Dec. 18 at New York Jets 1 p.m. Tickets

17 Jan. 1 vs Chicago Bears 1 p.m. Tickets

18 Jan. 7/8 at Green Bay Packers TBD Tickets