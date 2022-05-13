5 Outdoor Art Spots to Check Out Now That the Weather Is Heating Up

So… pizza. One of nature’s most perfect foods. And nothing soothes the ache of disappointment (oh, Bucks) than a pie. Flourchild (722 N. Milwaukee St.) recently joined the brick-and-mortar restaurant community, after a few years of operating as a pop-up. This member of the Third Coast Provisions/Merriment Social family of restaurants doesn’t do the standard Milwaukee-style cracker-thin crust. Nope, the base is chewy, medium or so thickness, easy to pick up in your hands. You can build your own, or choose one of the composed options (which include cheese curds to meatballs to Doritos). Most recently I chose a pie that pushed the seasonal button – the Green Machine, a veggie-based blanket of ramp pesto, asparagus, pickled ramps, fontina and aged mozzarella cheeses, plus crispy artichokes. Lots of earthy flavors building on each other for the win!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO