5 Outdoor Art Spots to Check Out Now That the Weather Is Heating Up
By Grace Matson
milwaukeemag.com
3 days ago
Mauricio Ramirez’s new 54-foot high Giannis Antetokounmpo mural has been brightening up Wisconsin Avenue since he finished it earlier this week. You can check out this mural at 600 E. Wisconsin Ave. or check out his upcoming Selena Quintanilla mural, which will honor the iconic singer, songwriter, spokesperson, model, actress and...
Bellis Bistro & Spirits is open once again, and once again in Bay View, but this time with a higher-end format and new location. The restaurant left its original home at 3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in 2021 in order to move to the former Honeypie Café at 2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The restaurant will serve brunch and dinner, with the potential for live music and sports event viewing to become a regular occurrence. Carol Deptolla reports:
FRANKLIN, Wis - The Franklin Beer Garden at Croatian Park is offering free beer until supplies last on Thursday, May 19 to celebrate their 8th year of operation, a release said Monday. A free Croatian Park Ale will be offered to any and all over 21. Offering live music, on-site...
So… pizza. One of nature’s most perfect foods. And nothing soothes the ache of disappointment (oh, Bucks) than a pie. Flourchild (722 N. Milwaukee St.) recently joined the brick-and-mortar restaurant community, after a few years of operating as a pop-up. This member of the Third Coast Provisions/Merriment Social family of restaurants doesn’t do the standard Milwaukee-style cracker-thin crust. Nope, the base is chewy, medium or so thickness, easy to pick up in your hands. You can build your own, or choose one of the composed options (which include cheese curds to meatballs to Doritos). Most recently I chose a pie that pushed the seasonal button – the Green Machine, a veggie-based blanket of ramp pesto, asparagus, pickled ramps, fontina and aged mozzarella cheeses, plus crispy artichokes. Lots of earthy flavors building on each other for the win!
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a new restaurant and entertainment venue in West Allis that offers food and fun for the entire family – And guests are loving it! Brian is at Reunion Restaurant getting tour of the unique space to play, eat and drink.
This lakeside country home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin has classic architectural details that offer a modern take on Gilded Age mansions. Morgante Wilson Architects designed a home that strikes a balance between grandeur and comfort. The front of the home features a more traditional style stone-and-shingle cottage exterior. The rear expresses a more contemporary soaring structure with steel balcony handrails, sweeping staircases, bluestone terraces and limestone pool deck.
A national organization that has already been working with Milwaukee leaders says it has a plan to help make Milwaukee safer at night. The Responsible Hospitality Institute says it starts by creating a new department within the city.
Voting is open for Milwaukee Magazine’s 2022 Best of Milwaukee Readers’ Choice Awards!. For more than 35 years, Milwaukeeans have voted for their favorite restaurants, artists, businesses and much more in our annual Readers’ Choice poll. This year, we have more than 60 categories to choose from. Click here to cast your vote and support your favorite picks.
After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987. The local treasures found at...
Near the end of the Milwaukee Bucks playoff game against the Boston Celtics three people were shot near the Deer District on Friday night on North Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and West Highland Avenue. Two of the victims were transported to the hospital by the Milwaukee fire department and...
You wanted the best (burgers and beer) you got the best, the hottest restaurant in the world... Rock & Brews. Okay, I took some liberties with the Kiss concert intro. I remember hearing Kiss for the very first time. My friend's older brother played it for us. I've been a fan ever since. A couple of years ago, they announced their farewell tour. I really think this time they actually mean it.
An anchor property at the Midtown Center shopping complex will hit the market next month. The former Wal-Mart store will be auctioned off starting on June 20. The starting bid is set at $825,000. The listing for the vacant store, which sits on a 15.24-acre parcel just northeast of the...
A driver in Milwaukee encountered a scary sight while passing through a tunnel late at night – or so he thought. An optical illusion convinced Jordan Mota that the road was split by an abyss that he could fall into.May 15, 2022.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Week 5 of CBS 58 Hometowns will begin with Nicole Koglin in Sheboygan on Tuesday, May 17, and Mukwonago on Thursday, May 19. Where should Nicole visit? Send an email to hometowns@cbs58.com or share your suggestions below on Facebook or Twitter.
Blondin Goldwyn Subliminal-ETS owned by Budjon Farms and Peter and Lyn Vail has been named as the 2021 Star of the Breed. According to Holstein Association USA, the Star of the Breed award was introduced in 2007 to honor an elite Registered Holstein® cow with outstanding production and exceptional type. With a classification score of EX-97 4E and lifetime production record of over 310,000 pounds of milk, Subliminal embodies the award.
There’s a new specialty grocery store opening in Cudahy that will feature vendors with specialty foods from South Eastern Wisconsin. Brian is at Market 30 with preview of what to expect at this unique space starting next week.
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Romy Snyder, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Convention Bureau, says reservations are on pace to be higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019. "Early last year we already started seeing pent-up demand just for wanting to get out, get back with family...
Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman, from the Wisconsin Humane Society, joined CBS 58 Friday, May 13, for our Pet of the Week segment. She who introduced us to 2-month-old Johanna, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus, and shared some grooming tips.
