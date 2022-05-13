UFC on ESPN 36 weigh-in results: Full docket set with no misses
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 36 fighter weigh-ins.
The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which airs on ESPN2 and streams on ESPN+.
Among those weighing in were former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (28-9 MMA, 11-6 UFC) and Aleksandar Rakic (14-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC), who meet in the main event.
The full UFC on ESPN 36 weigh-in results include:
MAIN CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)
- Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205)
- Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Ryan Spann (206)
- Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Louis Smolka (136)
- Katlyn Chookagian (125.5) vs. Amanda Ribas (125.5)
- Frank Camacho (155) vs. Manuel Torres (155.5)
- Jake Hadley (125.5) vs. Allan Nascimento (125.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)
- Viviane Araujo (125) vs. Andrea Lee (125)
- Michael Johnson (155) vs. Alan Patrick (156)
- Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115)
- Carlos Candelario (126)* vs. Tatsuro Taira (125)
- Nick Maximov (184.5) vs. Andre Petroski (185)
* Candelario missed flyweight limit by 0.5 pounds on his first attempt; made it on second attempt
