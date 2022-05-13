ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC on ESPN 36 weigh-in results: Full docket set with no misses

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGFRL_0fdFAjq300

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 36 fighter weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which airs on ESPN2 and streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (28-9 MMA, 11-6 UFC) and Aleksandar Rakic (14-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC), who meet in the main event.

The full UFC on ESPN 36 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205)
  • Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Ryan Spann (206)
  • Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Louis Smolka (136)
  • Katlyn Chookagian (125.5) vs. Amanda Ribas (125.5)
  • Frank Camacho (155) vs. Manuel Torres (155.5)
  • Jake Hadley (125.5) vs. Allan Nascimento (125.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)

  • Viviane Araujo (125) vs. Andrea Lee (125)
  • Michael Johnson (155) vs. Alan Patrick (156)
  • Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115)
  • Carlos Candelario (126)* vs. Tatsuro Taira (125)
  • Nick Maximov (184.5) vs. Andre Petroski (185)

* Candelario missed flyweight limit by 0.5 pounds on his first attempt; made it on second attempt

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

UFC Hall Of Famer Chuck Liddell Recounts Bar Fight With Navy SEALs

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell recently appeared on the podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride and recounted an altercation he had involving a group of Navy SEALs while he was working in a bar. Host Steve-O and “The Iceman” touched on several topics during the podcast, ranging from Liddell’s rise...
UFC
mmanews.com

Michael Johnson Makes MMA Twitter Go Nuts Following Brutal KO

UFC lightweight Michael Johnson hadn’t won a fight in nearly four years, and he snapped the skid in an incredible fashion at UFC Vegas 54. Johnson and Alan Patrick traded blows on the feet in the opening round, with both fighters getting hurt by big strikes. Johnson closed the show in Round 2 with a blitz on the feet combined with violent ground-and-pound combinations.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
FanSided

UFC Vegas 54: Jan Błachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic live results

UFC Vegas 54: Jan Błachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic live results. A pivotal light heavyweight matchup will go down in the main event of UFC Vegas 54, as former champion Jan Blachowicz meets rising contender Aleksandar Rakic. This marks Blachowicz’s first fight since losing the light heavyweight championship to Glover...
UFC
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Reportedly Getting Married This Month

Multi-time WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has been off of television ever since the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view earlier this month. It was announced on a recent edition of The Bump that she is “out of action indefinitely” after suffering an arm injury against Ronda Rousey in the I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Evander Holyfield’s Son Evan Suffers Vicious KO In Upset Loss

Evan Holyfield has been knocked out in a massive upset loss. The legendary boxer’s son failed to match his father’s impressive early years in pro boxing. Evander Holyfield’s son, Evan came in as a massive favorite over his opponent, Jurmain McDonald at TrillerVerz 5 at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday. Unfortunately, Evan wasn’t able to live up to the hype as McDonald stunned him with a savage right hand that sent him face-first to the mat in the second round, handing him his first pro boxing loss.
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davey Grant
Person
Katlyn Chookagian
Person
Virna Jandiroba
Person
Angela Hill
Person
Ryan Spann
Person
Amanda Ribas
Person
Frank Camacho
Person
Viviane Araujo
Person
Alan Patrick
hotnewhiphop.com

Frank Gore Delivers Vicious Knockout In First Boxing Win: Watch

A few months ago, Frank Gore got in the ring against Deron Williams for an exhibition fight during the second Jake Paul Vs. Tyron Woodley card. It was a fight that Gore ultimately lost by split decision, however, Gore has maintained that he wants to continue fighting. After all, he put up a very good fight against Williams, and he already has some experience in the sport.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 54 post-fight press conference video live stream

UFC Vegas 54, which took place earlier tonight (Sat., May 14, 2022) live on ESPN2/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, is officially in the books. Fight fans can now check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.
LAS VEGAS, NV
defpen

Welterweight Contender Vergil Ortiz Eyes August 6 Return

Welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz is set to return to the ring this summer. Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya recently told Dan Rafael that Ortiz will return to the ring on August 6, 2022. De La Hoya and company have not identified an opponent or venue for the bout, but DAZN plans to broadcast the fight to viewers around the world.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn2#Combat#Espn2 Espn
The Independent

UFC Fight Night card: Holly Holm vs Ketlen Vieira and all bouts this weekend

Holly Holm goes up against Ketlen Vieira in a UFC Fight Night main event this Saturday, as each woman looks to move herself closer to a bantamweight title shot.Holm (14-5), who last fought in October 2020, famously won the belt in 2015, knocking out Ronda Rousey with a head kick to claim the gold.The American, 40, failed to regain the title when she challenged Amanda Nunes in 2019 and has also come up short in pursuit of featherweight gold on two occasions.Meanwhile, Brazilian Vieira is seeking her first title shot in the UFC but is on a patchy run with...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Photo: Carla Esparza wears newly earned UFC title on wedding day

Carla Esparza’s wedding day attire included all the usual bells and whistles, plus a one-of-a-kind accessory that it’s safe to say no other bride has worn before. A week after defeating Rose Namajunas at UFC 274 to regain the UFC strawweight championship, Esparza followed through with her plans to wear the belt as she became wed to groom Matt Lomeli at a ceremony Saturday. Esparza told MMA Fighting ahead of the Namajunas rematch that she stressed over her title fight being so close to her wedding and that people had suggested she bring the championship with her should she be victorious.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Eddie Hearn reveals Canelo Alvarez’s bold declaration after upset loss vs. Dmitry Bivol

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that Canelo Alvarez is quite confident in his ability to defeat Dmitry Bivol in a potential rematch. Bivol came away with a successful defense of his WBA (Super) light heavyweight title against Alvarez last Saturday via a unanimous decision victory. Bivol had his way over the course of the bout with the undisputed super middleweight world champion, which included connecting on at least 30 percent of power punches in all but just one round (10th).
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Conor McGregor posts new training video, Henry Cejudo critiques him again

Conor McGregor appears to be healing up just fine. Last July, McGregor snapped his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264. Since then, “Notorious” has been on the sidelines recovering, with a stated intention of returning to the octagon sometime this year. For the last few months, McGregor has been regularly posting videos of his gym work as updates on his recuperation. Over the weekend, McGregor posted another pair of videos of him working his boxing and all signs seem to suggest that McGregor may not be far off from a return.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

110K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy