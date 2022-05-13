UFC on ESPN 36 weigh-in results: Full docket set with no misses

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 36 fighter weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which airs on ESPN2 and streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (28-9 MMA, 11-6 UFC) and Aleksandar Rakic (14-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC), who meet in the main event.

The full UFC on ESPN 36 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205)

Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Ryan Spann (206)

Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Louis Smolka (136)

Katlyn Chookagian (125.5) vs. Amanda Ribas (125.5)

Frank Camacho (155) vs. Manuel Torres (155.5)

Jake Hadley (125.5) vs. Allan Nascimento (125.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Viviane Araujo (125) vs. Andrea Lee (125)

Michael Johnson (155) vs. Alan Patrick (156)

Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115)

Carlos Candelario (126)* vs. Tatsuro Taira (125)

Nick Maximov (184.5) vs. Andre Petroski (185)

* Candelario missed flyweight limit by 0.5 pounds on his first attempt; made it on second attempt