Albany, GA

A new exhibit at Albany's Art Museum celebrates surviving a natural disaster

By Grant Blankenship
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Albany Museum of Art Katie Dillard unpacks a repaired painting...

WTVM

Columbus gospel group celebrates 42 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman’s gospel group is celebrating their 42 anniversary. In 1980, Ida and the Gospel Pearls began their group of four sisters, Ida, Sarah, Betty, and Grace. Ida, the lead singer, is not only responsible for hitting the high notes but she is also the one responsible for making the group members’ outfits.
COLUMBUS, GA
Dillard, GA
Georgia Entertainment
Albany, GA
Albany, GA
Carnival rides, games, food comes to Perry

PERRY – The annual May Days on the Midway presented by the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter will feature rides, games, and food. The Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter along with the Reithoffer Show Company is pleased to announce the second annual May Days on the Midway beginning May 19 – May 30, 2022 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry, Ga. This carnival brings to town rides, games and some of your favorite foods that you typically see in October.
PERRY, GA
WALB 10

Litman Cathedral feeds over 500 families in monthly giveaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feeding the Valley and Litman Cathedral fed more than 500 families on Saturday. It’s a part of a monthly initiative that helps families survive food price increases. Michael White is the Pastor at Litman Cathedral in Albany. His church hosts a food giveaway every month...
ALBANY, GA
Dale Chihuly
Valdosta woman named to Berry College Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta woman is named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College for academic excellence. Rosa Sanchez Alvarado of Valdosta GA, was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
VALDOSTA, GA
Monthly food box giveaway scheduled for this Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - May’s monthly food box giveaway hosted by Litman Cathedral House of God Saints in Christ is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 from 9-11 a.m. The event is drive-thru only and will be hosted at the church, 1129 West Whitney Avenue. Participants must have the trunk...
ALBANY, GA
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia May 9-15

MACON, Ga. — 1. Atrium Health Navicent nurses enjoy pet therapy for National Nurses Week. It's National Nurses Week and Atrium Health Navicent invited some furry friends to help nurses relax, but also to say 'thank you' for all they do. Nurses got to pet and play with pups from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs Monday morning.
MACON, GA
New UGA graduates prepared with life’s lessons

ATHENS — For the members of the University of Georgia’s Class of 2022, education extended far beyond the classroom. They benefited from completing assignments, passing exams, working in labs and taking advantage of experiential leaning opportunities. They also learned from weathering a global pandemic. And all those lessons will stay with them for a lifetime.
ATHENS, GA
Columbus ministry opens new home for foster children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new home for foster kids hosted its grand opening Saturday in the Chattahoochee Valley. There are currently about 15,000 kids in the foster care system in Georgia. With this new home, Lifebridge will help provide life skills to those kids before leaving the foster system.
COLUMBUS, GA
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

