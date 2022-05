Top of mind right now is the report from the Prince William Police Department of the deaths of two local teens. We are saddened by these deaths and our thoughts and prayers are with their families. Both deaths appear to be connected to counterfeit forms of the drug Percocet, sometimes referred to as “Perc30.” The police have shared that the counterfeit drugs in both incidents were preliminarily tested and confirmed as being laced with fentanyl.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 17 DAYS AGO