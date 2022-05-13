PWCS Mental Health & Wellness Expo

Friday, May 20 is Bike to Work Day, promoting cycling as a healthy form of commuting to work. Pit stops will be available in Prince William County, including Woodbridge, Dumfries, Old Town Manassas and Haymarket. The day has been expanded to include people who telework, so you can walk out your front door, get on your bike, ride to the nearest pit stop to pick up your free t-shirt, and come back home energized and ready to start the day! Registration is required to receive your free t-shirt; please visit biketoworkmetrodc.org/ to view the pit stop list and sign up. Please email hmorello@omniride.com to learn more.

