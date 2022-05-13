ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

PWCS Mental Health & Wellness Expo

 4 days ago
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) As PWCS continues its focus on Mental Health Awareness Month, the public...

PWLiving

New Manassas Social Services Director Selected

The City of Manassas has hired a new Social Services Director, effective June 6, 2022. Nicole L. Kirven, LPC, has been selected to direct the City of Manassas Social Services Department. Mrs. Kirven comes to the City with more than 20 years of clinical experience in understanding the intricacies of abuse, poverty and strategic planning to ensure community success.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Water Safety School Returns with a Splash

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) The PWCS Water Safety School swim program has returned after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The PWCS Aquatics Center debuted in 2016, and the Water Safety School began shortly afterwards. Approximately 4,000 second-grade students visit the Aquatics Center during a typical school...
PWLiving

Students Meet Community Helpers

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Visits from local community members, including a dentist, postal worker, and librarian, were the highlight of a social studies unit on community helpers at Rockledge Elementary School. Through interactive presentations, kindergarten students learned how these helpers keep their community safe, healthy, and informed.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

PWCS Celebrates Decision Day

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) National Decision Day was May 1. Last week, schools and the community celebrated the many post-secondary pathways the Class of 2022 will be taking after graduation. These pathways include college, trade school, military, and the workforce. Visit the PWCS Decision Day webpage to...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Culinary Arts Teacher Ronald Evans Receives Award

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association Education Foundation (VRLTAEF) has named Ronald Evans, a culinary arts teacher at Potomac High School, the recipient of the 2022 Virginia ProStart Educator Excellence Award. The award recognizes a teacher who has shown dedication to his or her students, and to ProStart, and provides a career and educational program that brings the food service industry and the classroom together, teaching high school students culinary skills and restaurant management principles.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
gmu.edu

Updated mask requirements for commencement

Recent increases in COVID-19 cases have prompted concerns and questions in the university community that I want to address as we head into commencement week and the completion of the Spring 2022 semester. We continue to watch conditions daily. The number of cases at George Mason University in recent weeks...
FAIRFAX, VA
ffxnow.com

Multiple people stabbed near county human services building in Reston

An argument ended in three men getting stabbed behind the North County Human Services Center in Reston last night (Sunday), Fairfax County police say. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, three men “were engaged in a verbal argument that escalated to a physical assault” around 11:33 p.m. at 1850 Cameron Glen Drive.
RESTON, VA
WJLA

Fairfax Co. faces tough choices to save Lake Accotink from massive sediment build up.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Reporter’s Notebook: One of Fairfax County’s most popular parks is at the center of a decades-long battle over how to save it. Lake Accotink is quickly filling up with sediment that’s impacting wildlife and destroying the lake. The county has two primary plans to dredge the lake but folks who live nearby and use the park regularly have concerns about the options. What all can agree on is the beauty of this hidden gem.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Forest Park High School Students and Community Walk to Erase the Stigma of Mental Health Issues

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) The rain did not dampen the spirit and resolve of hundreds of Forest Park High School students, staff, and friends as they participated in the sixth annual Suicide Awareness Walk. The walk originated in 2015 as an idea by a student who had lost a family member to suicide. She wanted to hold an awareness walk to destigmatize mental health. This turned into a class project and became an annual event organized and run by students. Their goal is to increase awareness and encourage open conversations about mental health.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Service Authority Recognizes Local Student Scientists

Provided by Prince William County Service Authority. The Prince William County Service Authority recently presented awards to 12 middle and high school students from Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park who submitted exceptional water- and wastewater-related entries to the 2022 Prince William-Manassas Regional Science & Engineering Fair. Each year,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

Friday, May 20 is Bike to Work Day, promoting cycling as a healthy form of commuting to work. Pit stops will be available in Prince William County, including Woodbridge, Dumfries, Old Town Manassas and Haymarket. The day has been expanded to include people who telework, so you can walk out your front door, get on your bike, ride to the nearest pit stop to pick up your free t-shirt, and come back home energized and ready to start the day! Registration is required to receive your free t-shirt; please visit biketoworkmetrodc.org/ to view the pit stop list and sign up. Please email hmorello@omniride.com to learn more.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Virginia cuts rental relief program

Virginia Rent Relief Program stops accepting new applications. The program, which closed on Sunday, provided rental assistance to tenants who earn 80% or less than the local area median income and whose finances were negatively impacted by the pandemic. The online application shuttered due to limited funding and a surge in recent applications. (Margaret Barthel / DCist)
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Rent Relief in Virginia ending

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program Portal has been helping people all throughout the commonwealth since the start of the pandemic, but applications for that help comes to an end at midnight May 15. “The federal government gave states these huge pots of money to help people...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
PWLiving

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

