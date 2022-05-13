ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies: Virginia man had 11,000 fentanyl pills in his home

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nb2F_0fdElUVw00

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff’s deputies in Virginia announced they arrested a man who they said had massive amounts of drugs in his home, as well as guns and cash.

Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a Facebook post, where they shared a photo of the approximately 11,000 fentanyl pills seized. Deputies said the drugs have a street value of $120,000.

Jeremy Tillman, who lives in the home, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I or II drug and possession of a firearm while intending to distribute schedule I or II drugs, WRIC reported.

In addition to the pills, deputies shared photos showing guns, ammunition and cash also seized from the home.

