The Byron Nelson Is At Home In McKinney

By Brian Ashcraft
 3 days ago
This year marks the second year that TPC Craig Ranch has held the AT&T Byron Nelson. In 2021, the course hosted its first Nelson, but this year, the sold-out tournament finally feels like it’s at home. “I think the first year was a trial run,” real estate developer...

abc17news.com

Muñoz keeps Byron Nelson lead with local star Spieth 1 back

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Muñoz is atop the leaderboard again at the Byron Nelson after shooting 66. The Colombian who calls the Dallas area home will be joined in the final group Sunday by Jordan Spieth. The hometown favorite shot 8-under 64 and is one stroke back. Joaquin Niemann is another shot back in third. Spieth is a year younger than Muñoz at 28 but has three majors among 13 career victories. Muñoz is 2 1/2 years removed from his lone PGA Tour win.
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson

You had to go low on Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson if you were going to win. Like really low. Like nearly double-digits low for the final 18 holes. Suffice it to say, K.H. Lee knows from going low at TPC Craig Ranch. A year ago, the South Korean won the tournament in McKinney, Texas, with a 25-under total. This time, he did one better, shooting a 26-under 262 after posting a nine-under 63 in the final round. It was good enough to pass 54-hole leader Sebastian Munoz and hold off local favorite Jordan Spieth to become the tournament’s fourth repeat champion (joining Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson) and the third golfer to successfully defend a tournament title during the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.
texashsfootball.com

Joe Castillo Relishes New Challenge at Little Elm

For the past 10 seasons, Joe Castillo has lived out his dream as the head coach of his hometown North Garland Raiders. But when the Little Elm job came open, the opportunity was too good for him to pass up. “Everyone I spoke to thought it was a great job...
LITTLE ELM, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Four Distinguished HPHS Alumni Recognized

The Highland Park High School Alumni Association and the Highland Park Education Foundation recognized four as distinguished alumni at the 32nd-annual HPHS alumni awards April 21 at the Dallas Country Club. The honorees included the Honorable Harold “Hal” DeMoss ’48 (posthumously), Garry Weber ’54, and Dr. Paul Peters ’76. The...
DALLAS, TX
Tennis World Usa

Sebastian Munoz, a great start in McKinney

In McKinney, Texas, AT&T Byron Nelson started under the sign of Sebastian Munoz. The Colombian, leader with a score of 60 (-12), entered the history of the PGA Tour as the only golfer to have recorded two rounds of 60 strokes in the same season. Already in November 2021, right...
MCKINNEY, TX
Local Profile

Plano Has The Best Parks In Texas, Says Report

The nonprofit organization Trust For Public Land has once again ranked Plano’s parks highly. The Trust for Public Land’s yearly ParkScore index lists the city as having the 15th best park system in the country. In comparison, Dallas’ park system ranked 53rd this year, while Fort Worth came in 86th.
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Hillwood buys Corral City

The new owner of Corral City — formerly known as Draper, which was formerly known as Corral City — is making improvements and raising the standard for the tiny town near Argyle. Hillwood, the developer of Harvest and Pecan Square, recently bought all 100 acres of Corral City...
ARGYLE, TX
DFW Community News

Kelley earns two gold, PESH earns four medals at state

It was a nearly flawless performance from the Plano East track team at state. Battling in four competitions, the Panthers earned four medals, including two gold for Tiriah Kelley. Reaching the state championship for the second straight season, Kelley finished first overall in the girls 100 (11.4) and 200 (23.06)....
PLANO, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Death of Texas country music legend leads this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Country music icon and Gilley's co-founder Mickey Gilley passes away at 86. A country music icon has passed away. Mickey Gilley, the singer-songwriter whose career spanned more than 50 years, died surrounded by his family on May 7, according to Pasadena mayor Jeff Wagner. He was 86.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville man drowns in Lewisville Lake

A 36-year-old man from Lewisville died early Monday morning after he fell into Lewisville Lake. About 9:10 p.m. Sunday, a Lewisville dive team responded to a 911 call about a possible drowning at the Courtesy Dock on the lake, in the 600 block of Sandy Beach Road, according to a news release from the city. The dive team found the man in the water about 30 minutes later, and they administered CPR and got a pulse. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. Monday. He has been identified as Carlos Martinez.
LEWISVILLE, TX
blackchronicle.com

These North Texas counties are still seeing double-digit home price gains

The Texas Squeeze: A series examining the high cost of high growth in North Texas. Home prices across North Texas are still going up as demand remains strong despite higher mortgage rates. Collin County saw the largest price gain year over year in April, a 32.7% increase to $550,000, according...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are 5 businesses now open or coming soon at The Shops at Legacy in Plano

With a variety of new restaurant concepts and a health therapy center, these five businesses are now open or coming soon at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. 1. Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar will begin offering delivery May 17 from its new location at 5717 Legacy Drive, Ste. 155N, Plano. The restaurant is expected to officially open its doors later in May. When delivery begins, Soul Bird’s outdoor patio will be ready, so customers will be able to have food brought out to them there. The new location is in The Shops at Legacy development in a space previously occupied by Zoes Kitchen. In addition to the variety of chicken sandwiches, wings, chicken tenders and salads that Soul Bird offered in Roanoke, the Plano location is adding a pair of new menu items, restaurant ownership said. 469-270-5645. www.soulbirdchkn.com.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

What Ross Perot Jr. Learned From His Dad, Ross Perot Sr.

Ross Perot Sr. was one of North Texas’ great business and community leaders. After starting out at IBM, he founded the tech company Electronic Data Systems. Nationally, he later became famous for his politics, but in North Texas, his civic-minded focus on philanthropy is one of his most lasting legacies.
PLANO, TX
underdogdynasty.com

SMU Football: Rhett Lashlee Breaks Down the Mustangs 2022 Schedule

What do you see when you look at your favorite college football team’s 2022-23 season schedule? Do your eyes zero in on the rivalry matchup? Do you start counting up hypothetical wins and losses?. Take SMU for example – how many people do you think are salivating over that...
FORT WORTH, TX
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

