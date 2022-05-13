As SpaceX expands in Texas city, housing costs skyrocket

Palmhurst, Texas has reelected its mayor. There's just one big issue - he's been dead for over a month. That's how you know you did a good job of serving the public!. R.I.P. Ramiro Rodriguez Jr. Ramiro Rodriguez Jr. was the incumbent mayor of Palmhurst, and had been in office...
HARLINGEN — Express Employment Professionals will mark the expansion of its Harlingen office and the opening of a new location in Weslaco this week. The firm supplies staffing services to more than 300 employers and as of last year employed nearly 3,500 Valley residents. The average hourly wage was...
MCALLEN — Eladio Cordero, a produce worker at Trinidad Fresh Produce in the McAllen Produce Terminal Market, sorted through jalapeños Thursday — about one in three had orange spots. A few feet away from him, dozens of flies buzzed around a pile of browning onions. Every day...
Following its May 4 announcement that residential customers can expect to see higher utility bills after June 1, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board discussed in more detail why that’s happening in an interview with the Brownsville Herald. The city-owned utility this month received permission from the Brownsville City Commission...
When I was looking at homes in Texas I saw this stunning property in Edinburg, TX and while I wasn't exactly sure where that was the photos made me want the home no matter the location. After using Google Maps to find out where Edinburg is, it's located just 17 minutes from the US-Mexico border. I'm sure Edinburg is probably not where most people dream about buying their dream home, but when you see the pictures of this place you will fall in love.
A form of industrial pollution is washing up on the beach, bringing with it potential health concerns. The pellets of microplastic – also known as nurdles – are manufactured from factories and can be found on the sand at South Padre Island. Wes Franklin, a UTRGV student, said...
Officials are reacting after a photo showing what appears to be shelves stocked with baby formula at a migrant processing center in McAllen went viral. Rice University political science professor Mark Jones says some Republicans are taking advantage of the current situation to win more votes, especially from those not happy with the way President Biden has been handling immigration.
A Raymondville family is helping two Ukrainian families who left almost everything back in their country to seek refuge in the U.S. Channel 5's Stefany Rosales spoke with those families who are hoping to settle down and start a new life here. "They killed civilian people," said Olga Berezuik. "They...
Texas House Committee on Transportation Terry Canales explains why he’s supporting Morgan LaMantia for state Senate District 27. As the May 24 runoff election approaches, who we choose as the next State Senator from South Texas matters, especially in today’s fragile economy. Jobs and economic development are fundamental...
HARLINGEN — For 24 years, Mayor Chris Boswell has worked to help transform the city. On Wednesday, he leaves office as Harlingen’s longest-serving mayor after May 7’s stunning loss to attorney Norma Sepulveda, who drew 60% of the vote amid one of the city’s strongest turnouts.
A 28-year-old former U.S. Border Patrol agent has plead guilty to striking a Honduran teenager migrant who was in his care at a South Texas processing facility, U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery announced Friday.
Earlier this week, Edinburg politiquero Miguel A. Garza went before a federal judge, pleading not guilty to allegations that he participated in a kickback scheme that allegedly involved former Edinburg officials and a business owner. But while the exact nature of his role in the alleged scheme and the identities...
HARLINGEN — After a stunning a victory over five-term Mayor Chris Boswell, Norma Sepulveda, the first woman to win the mayor’s gavel here, takes office this week as “the voice of the people.”. An attorney specializing in immigration law and criminal defense, Sepulveda, a political newcomer, won...
Amazon recently abandoned plans to build a massive, multi-story warehouse in Peñitas. The company had planned to build the warehouse — what Amazon calls a “fulfillment center” — near the intersection of U.S. 83 and North 23rd Street. Amazon, though, apparently killed the project after concluding it already had enough warehouse capacity.
The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded two Jobs and Education for Texans grants to support career training in the Cameron County area. awarded Harlingen CISD $332,500 to help the school purchase and install a fire training simulator to initially train 130 students for careers in firefighting. The agency awarded Brownsville.
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In San Benito, two parks were vandalized Thursday with graffiti. One of the parks included the Heavin Resaca trails where many of the city’s events are held. “You know these parks are for the community and everyone and when stuff like this happens it’s an inconvenience to them and we […]
PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Port Mansfield, one of the top fishing destinations in the nation is making improvements and bringing in new business. Ronald Mills, the port’s executive director, said the recent improvements are making an impact at the port. “The Corps of Engineers had come in about a year ago and did a […]
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a large fire that resulted in 12 vehicles being left at a “complete loss.” Brownsville Fire Department responded to a fire around 11 a.m. on Saturday at 21 Sam Perl Blvd. near the Gateway International Bridge. According to Assistant Chief Sam Padilla […]
SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Rosa Independent School District is asking the community for feedback on a change to the school week schedule. Yolanda Chapa, the superintendent for Santa Rosa ISD, said the proposal came after a board member suggested a four-day school week. She said the proposal calls for students to attend […]
A judge reduced the amount of restitution that former Mayor Fito Salinas must pay to La Joya from nearly $321,000 to just $22,000 on Monday. U.S. District Judge Randy Crane reduced the restitution amount during a brief hearing Monday morning. “If I made a mistake, I want to correct it,”...
