Brownsville, TX

As SpaceX expands in Texas city, housing costs skyrocket

By Gaige Davila, Texas Public Radio
 3 days ago

SpaceX plans to launch rockets near Brownsville,...

Express Employment expands in Harlingen, opens new Weslaco office

HARLINGEN — Express Employment Professionals will mark the expansion of its Harlingen office and the opening of a new location in Weslaco this week. The firm supplies staffing services to more than 300 employers and as of last year employed nearly 3,500 Valley residents. The average hourly wage was...
HARLINGEN, TX
Gov. Greg Abbott’s border inspections caused ripples in McAllen

MCALLEN — Eladio Cordero, a produce worker at Trinidad Fresh Produce in the McAllen Produce Terminal Market, sorted through jalapeños Thursday — about one in three had orange spots. A few feet away from him, dozens of flies buzzed around a pile of browning onions. Every day...
MCALLEN, TX
Just Minutes From Mexico This Edinburg, TX Home Looks Like a Resort

When I was looking at homes in Texas I saw this stunning property in Edinburg, TX and while I wasn't exactly sure where that was the photos made me want the home no matter the location. After using Google Maps to find out where Edinburg is, it's located just 17 minutes from the US-Mexico border. I'm sure Edinburg is probably not where most people dream about buying their dream home, but when you see the pictures of this place you will fall in love.
EDINBURG, TX
Officials react to baby formula controversy at McAllen migrant processing center

Officials are reacting after a photo showing what appears to be shelves stocked with baby formula at a migrant processing center in McAllen went viral. Rice University political science professor Mark Jones says some Republicans are taking advantage of the current situation to win more votes, especially from those not happy with the way President Biden has been handling immigration.
MCALLEN, TX
Raymondville family shelters Ukrainian families fleeing from war

A Raymondville family is helping two Ukrainian families who left almost everything back in their country to seek refuge in the U.S. Channel 5's Stefany Rosales spoke with those families who are hoping to settle down and start a new life here. "They killed civilian people," said Olga Berezuik. "They...
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
Canales: We Can’t Afford Inexperience in Our Next State Senator

Texas House Committee on Transportation Terry Canales explains why he’s supporting Morgan LaMantia for state Senate District 27. As the May 24 runoff election approaches, who we choose as the next State Senator from South Texas matters, especially in today’s fragile economy. Jobs and economic development are fundamental...
TEXAS STATE
Faced with slower growth, Amazon abandons Peñitas project

Amazon recently abandoned plans to build a massive, multi-story warehouse in Peñitas. The company had planned to build the warehouse — what Amazon calls a “fulfillment center” — near the intersection of U.S. 83 and North 23rd Street. Amazon, though, apparently killed the project after concluding it already had enough warehouse capacity.
MISSION, TX
TWC Awards $661,560 For Cameron County Career Training

The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded two Jobs and Education for Texans grants to support career training in the Cameron County area. awarded Harlingen CISD $332,500 to help the school purchase and install a fire training simulator to initially train 130 students for careers in firefighting. The agency awarded Brownsville.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
San Benito officials ask for help in parks vandalized

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In San Benito, two parks were vandalized Thursday with graffiti. One of the parks included the Heavin Resaca trails where many of the city’s events are held.  “You know these parks are for the community and everyone and when stuff like this happens it’s an inconvenience to them and we […]
SAN BENITO, TX
Port Mansfield developments bring new business, jobs

PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Port Mansfield, one of the top fishing destinations in the nation is making improvements and bringing in new business. Ronald Mills, the port’s executive director, said the recent improvements are making an impact at the port. “The Corps of Engineers had come in about a year ago and did a […]
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
Fire destroys 12 vehicles, investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a large fire that resulted in 12 vehicles being left at a “complete loss.” Brownsville Fire Department responded to a fire around 11 a.m. on Saturday at 21 Sam Perl Blvd. near the Gateway International Bridge. According to Assistant Chief Sam Padilla […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Santa Rosa ISD proposes four-day school week

SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Rosa Independent School District is asking the community for feedback on a change to the school week schedule. Yolanda Chapa, the superintendent for Santa Rosa ISD, said the proposal came after a board member suggested a four-day school week. She said the proposal calls for students to attend […]
SANTA ROSA, TX
Former mayor who defrauded La Joya will pay just $22,000 in restitution

A judge reduced the amount of restitution that former Mayor Fito Salinas must pay to La Joya from nearly $321,000 to just $22,000 on Monday. U.S. District Judge Randy Crane reduced the restitution amount during a brief hearing Monday morning. “If I made a mistake, I want to correct it,”...
LA JOYA, TX

