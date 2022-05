This is the rundown for Radio Boston, for May 16. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Forty Black and Latinx leaders from across the commonwealth are coming together to address disparities and inequities in our healthcare system. The newly formed Health Equity Compact includes leaders from hospitals, businesses, public health, academic institutions and more. We hear about the new initiative from two of its organizers.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO