ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland unrest drives interest in 2 congressional primaries

By GILLIAN FLACCUS
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L7Yvs_0fdEi44a00
Election 2022 Oregon House FILE - Masked protesters by an occupied home speak with a neighborhood resident opposed to their encampment and demonstration in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. Growing discontent over homelessness, crime and protests in Portland is driving interest in a pair of congressional primaries in the state. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File) (Gillian Flaccus)

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Growing discontent over homelessness and crime in Portland is driving interest in a pair of Oregon congressional primaries, one featuring a vulnerable incumbent endorsed by President Joe Biden and the other involving a candidate bankrolled by cryptocurrency.

Tuesday's primaries for the 5th and 6th U.S. House districts are playing out in a state that’s become a right-wing target after sometimes-violent protests in Portland following George Floyd’s murder, surging gun crime and an ongoing homelessness crisis in the city.

The problems have given Republicans a megaphone and raised the stakes for Democrats as a crowded field of candidates vies to advance to November in a historically blue state, said John Horvick, political director at the nonpartisan public opinion firm DHM Research.

“Two of the districts touch on Portland, and Portland’s just become a rallying cry. It’s the biggest city, and it matters to the state’s economy, but it’s also a symbol for what is going wrong in the state right now,” Horvick said.

Another key race, for Oregon's 4th Congressional District, is wide open for the first time in decades as Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio retires after 35 years. Changes to that district's boundaries, however, are expected to favor Democrats even more strongly.

In Oregon voting is done entirely by mail, and nonaffiliated and third-party voters together make up the largest group of voters. So far, turnout has been anemic, but that could change because voters have until election day to postmark their ballots.

Amid that backdrop, a newly created 6th Congressional District that includes some Portland suburbs is creating national buzz for the amount of money in play and has attracted 16 candidates, including a Democratic newcomer backed by a cryptocurrency kingpin. The state gained a district in a once-in-a-decade reapportionment after the 2020 U.S. Census.

The nine Democrats competing in the primary have spent more than $18 million combined and drawn more than $13 million in outside money to date, making the race one of the most costly among Democratic primaries nationwide, according to OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan research group that tracks money in politics.

Top among those is Carrick Flynn, whose ads have inundated local TV but who remains unfamiliar to many voters. Cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried’s political action committee has poured millions into Flynn's campaign, and the powerful House Majority PAC, which focuses on electing Democrats to the U.S. House, has spent $1 million in ads on his behalf.

Flynn appears to be in a close race with state Rep. Andrea Salinas, a three-term state lawmaker who would become Oregon's first Hispanic woman in Congress if elected. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts endorsed Salinas this week, saying she would be a “progressive champion" for working families in the district, which is 20% Hispanic.

Seven Republicans are running for the 6th district seat, including Ron Noble, a moderate who currently serves in the Oregon House.

Meanwhile, the 5th district has been significantly redrawn, leaving centrist incumbent Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader to defend himself from progressive candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who has the backing of the local Democratic parties in all four counties covered by the seat.

The district, which once stretched to the Pacific Coast, now reaches east across the state's political fault lines to include Bend — an area where Schrader has less name recognition. Biden recently endorsed the seven-term congressman for reelection in the district, which now leans a little less blue.

Schrader, a veterinarian and former state lawmaker, has alienated progressive members of his party over the course of his last term.

He was one of two House Democrats to vote against a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, in part because he didn't want the bill to include an increase in the minimum wage. He also voted in committee against a Biden-supported plan that would have allowed Medicare to negotiate outpatient medication prices with pharmaceutical companies and has apologized for likening the pending impeachment of then-President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to a “lynching.”

“There’s been a lot of discontent with a lot of the votes the Congressman has made and there's a perception that he’s not really true to the standards of the party,” said Judy Stiegler, a part-time instructor at Oregon State University-Cascades and a former state lawmaker.

But some primary voters who pay attention may be concerned that McLeod-Skinner, an attorney and former city planner, wouldn't be as competitive in November, particularly given that issues like Portland's crime and homelessness are on the minds of even more moderate Democrats. The nature of primary voters — older and more politically moderate — may also play in Schrader's favor, she added.

Meanwhile, five Republicans are vying to advance to November's general election in the 5th district.

Jimmy Crumpacker, a seventh-generation Oregonian who worked on Wall Street and now owns his own energy firm, and former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer have emerged in the crowded field in the increasingly bitter campaign.

Crumpacker, who said in a tweet that he was running to “stop the dumpster fire that is ruining this state,” has tried to pin Chavez-DeRemer as pro-abortion rights and too liberal.

Chavez-DeRemer, meanwhile, has gotten a nod from the third-ranking Republican in the House, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who called her a "proven conservative results-getter” in a recent endorsement.

The race for Oregon's only House district held by the GOP, in rural eastern Oregon, has gotten little attention and changes to the district's boundaries are widely expected to make it even more safely Republican.

Likewise, two Democratic incumbents — Rep. Suzanne Bonamici in the 1st district and Rep. Earl Blumenauer in the 3rd district — are not expected to face serious primary challenges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Oregon Democrat at risk as 5 states hold US House primaries

WASHINGTON — (AP) — After years of irking his colleagues, a longtime moderate Democratic congressman faces his stiffest primary challenge yet in Oregon. In North Carolina, a rising Republican star beset by personal and professional scandals is looking to eke out a win in his GOP-leaning district. And...
OREGON STATE
WHIO Dayton

North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn seeks nomination after missteps

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces seven challengers Tuesday in North Carolina's Republican primary, an early test of whether voters will grant the pro-Donald Trump firebrand another term despite his personal and political stumbles. Several GOP leaders have turned away from the 26-year-old congressman,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHIO Dayton

Judge: California's women on boards law is unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis said the law that would have required boards have up to three female directors by this year violated the right to equal treatment. The ruling was dated Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
WHIO Dayton

2 local cities considering banning fireworks

FAIRBORN — Two local cities are looking into either opting in or out of an Ohio law that allows residents to set off fireworks. In the past two years, Dayton and Beavercreek have already banned fireworks. Now, Fairborn and Oakwood may be doing the same. Last November, Gov. DeWine...
FAIRBORN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Georgia parole board declines to halt killer's execution

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia's parole board on Monday declined to halt the execution of a man who killed an 8-year-old girl 46 years ago. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. killed the girl and raped her 10-year-old friend after abducting them as they walked home from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta, on May 4, 1976. He is scheduled to die by injection of the sedative pentobarbital at the state prison in Jackson at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Earl Blumenauer
Person
Peter Defazio
Person
Elise Stefanik
WHIO Dayton

Police ID man considered ‘strong person of interest’ in deadly shooting on U.S. 35 in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Riverside police have identified a man as a “strong person of interest” in a shooting on U.S. 35 earlier this month that killed a woman. Jamar Hayes, 26, was named Monday as a person police are looking to question in connection to the May 8 shooting that killed Shauna Cameron on U.S. 35 near Woodman Drive, Riverside Police Detective Travis Abney said in an emailed statement to News Center 7.
RIVERSIDE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police seek help identifying young boy found stuffed into suitcase in Indiana woods

NEW PEKIN, Ind. — A month after the body of a young boy was found stuffed into a suitcase in the woods of Indiana, authorities are no closer to learning the child’s name. A mushroom hunter called 911 around 7:30 p.m. on April 16 to report finding a suitcase in a heavily wooded area off East Holder Road in New Pekin, located in eastern Washington County. According to the Indiana State Police, the body of a young Black boy was inside.
NEW PEKIN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primaries#Impeachment#Sen Elizabeth Warren#Ap#Republicans#Democrats#Dhm Research
WHIO Dayton

Cicadas 2022: How bad will the bugs be this year?

MIAMI VALLEY — A year ago, cicadas swarmed us by the millions. That won’t happen for another 17-years; however, some stragglers could show up this year. News Center Seven’s Kayla McDermott spoke with Don Cipollini, a Professor in Biology at Wright State, and he explained what spotting cicadas this year will be like.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Spoelstra, Udoka have Heat and Celtics ready for East finals

MIAMI — (AP) — He grew up in Portland, basketball in his blood. Wasn’t exactly a big-time recruit before eventually playing some college ball in the West Coast Conference. Took a circuitous route into coaching, guided along the way by one of the game’s legendary sideline bosses. And last summer, he was part of the brain trust that helped USA Basketball win Olympic gold.
MIAMI, FL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
72K+
Followers
103K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy