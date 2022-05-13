ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

One dead in South Dakota storms as severe weather hits Heartland, moves East

By Nadine El-Bawab and Max Golembo, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGjhO_0fdEhAFU00
ABC News

NEW YORK — A storm system that caused damage in South Dakota and Minnesota Thursday is moving east into the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River valley on Friday.

Damaging winds are expected Friday from Michigan to Oklahoma, including Green Bay, Wisconsin and Oklahoma City, just north of St. Louis.

The severe storms across the Heartland brought more than 330 damaging storm reports from Kansas to Minnesota, including three reported tornadoes on Thursday.

Severe storms brought wind gusts of up to 107 miles per hour in South Dakota flipping cars, semis and uprooting trees.

A reported tornado in South Dakota also caused extensive damage. One person was reported dead in South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem confirmed Thursday night.

Flash flooding was reported in parts of Minnesota, where 4 to 5 inches of rain fell in a matter of hours.

Meanwhile, record heat is hitting various parts of the country

Traverse City, Michigan, hit an all-time record high for May of 96 degrees. Madison, Wisconsin, reached 94 degrees, making it the third day in a row of 90s, which has never happened before this early in the season.

Burlington, Vermont, reached almost 90 degrees on Thursday, topping out at 89 degrees, breaking its daily record.

Heat is expected Friday in the same area as well as up into the Great Lakes and northern New England. Record high temperatures are expected to last into the weekend, with highs reaching the 90s in Bangor, Maine.

Warm temperatures in the 80s are also expected in Boston and Philadelphia over the weekend.

Fire danger persists in other parts of the country

A red flag warning is in place in Colorado, where there is wildfire danger.

A bush fire ignited near Colorado Spring, prompting evacuations, and people at Colorado Springs airport had to shelter in place. The fire has burned 182 acres and is 18% contained.

Gusty winds are expected on Friday for Colorado all the way to North Dakota. Some areas could gust as high as 65 miles per hour with the highest winds in North Dakota.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

If Roe is overturned, experts fear for incarcerated people and reproductive care

NEW YORK — For people in jails and prisons across the country, where reproductive health care is already abysmal, the potential end of Roe v. Wade is a haunting prospect. "[People are] going to be forced to carry a pregnancy and be forced to give birth -- that literally will be part of their sentence, their punishment," said Carolyn Sufrin, associate professor of gynecology and obstetrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. "It's hard to predict the depths of trauma and adverse health effects that we might see with this, but I think we can imagine that it's going to be profound."
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
City
Madison, MN
State
South Dakota State
State
Colorado State
State
North Dakota State
State
Maine State
WHIO Dayton

Alligator delays start at Florida elementary school

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — It wasn’t bad weather but an unwanted guest that delayed school for some students in central Florida. When students began arriving at Michigan Avenue Elementary school in St. Cloud, Florida on Monday morning, they were greeted by a 6-foot-long alligator blocking the building’s entrance, WFTV reported.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WHIO Dayton

US takes control of Afghan embassy, consulates in NY, CA

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States has taken control of Afghanistan’s embassy in Washington and the country’s consulates in New York and Beverly Hills, California, the State Department said Tuesday. The State Department said that it had assumed “sole responsibility” for the security and maintenance...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
WHIO Dayton

Police seek help identifying young boy found stuffed into suitcase in Indiana woods

NEW PEKIN, Ind. — A month after the body of a young boy was found stuffed into a suitcase in the woods of Indiana, authorities are no closer to learning the child’s name. A mushroom hunter called 911 around 7:30 p.m. on April 16 to report finding a suitcase in a heavily wooded area off East Holder Road in New Pekin, located in eastern Washington County. According to the Indiana State Police, the body of a young Black boy was inside.
NEW PEKIN, IN
WHIO Dayton

2 local cities considering banning fireworks

FAIRBORN — Two local cities are looking into either opting in or out of an Ohio law that allows residents to set off fireworks. In the past two years, Dayton and Beavercreek have already banned fireworks. Now, Fairborn and Oakwood may be doing the same. Last November, Gov. DeWine...
FAIRBORN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heartland
WHIO Dayton

Ohio high school principals reject name, image and likeness proposal

A name, image and likeness (NIL) proposal for high school athletes across the state was voted down 538-254 by the Ohio High School Athletic Association member principals, the OHSAA announced Tuesday. The proposal would have permitted student-athletes to sign endorsement agreements “so long as their teams, schools and/or the OHSAA...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Officials: Alabama man accused of killing multiple dogs, throwing their bodies off a bridge

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama man has been accused of killing multiple dogs and throwing their bodies off a bridge, according to officials. Coffee County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint Monday evening from a neighbor who said they saw a man allegedly shooting dogs, according to WDHN. When officers arrived in the area, they didn’t see any dog bodies. Deputies spoke with Michael Kelley, 45, who allegedly told them that the dog bodies were thrown off the bridge but didn’t tell them where exactly.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WHIO Dayton

Cicadas 2022: How bad will the bugs be this year?

MIAMI VALLEY — A year ago, cicadas swarmed us by the millions. That won’t happen for another 17-years; however, some stragglers could show up this year. News Center Seven’s Kayla McDermott spoke with Don Cipollini, a Professor in Biology at Wright State, and he explained what spotting cicadas this year will be like.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WHIO Dayton

Police ID man considered ‘strong person of interest’ in deadly shooting on U.S. 35 in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Riverside police have identified a man as a “strong person of interest” in a shooting on U.S. 35 earlier this month that killed a woman. Jamar Hayes, 26, was named Monday as a person police are looking to question in connection to the May 8 shooting that killed Shauna Cameron on U.S. 35 near Woodman Drive, Riverside Police Detective Travis Abney said in an emailed statement to News Center 7.
RIVERSIDE, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
72K+
Followers
103K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy