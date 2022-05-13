ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Francisco J. Núñez to Present World Premiere in Celebration of Juilliard MAP’s 30th Anniversary

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancisco J. Núñez, artistic director/founder of the Young People’s Chorus of New York City, will present the world premiere of his new work, “MAP: A New World.”. The new work will be performed at The Cathedral...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

S.E.M. Ensemble to Present Six-Hour ‘Many Many Women’

The S.E. M. Ensemble is set to present a six-hour performance of “Many Many Women” on June 3, 2022. The showcase, which will take place at Life World Gowanus in Brooklyn, will feature music by Petr Kotik using text from Gertrude Stein’s “Many Many Women.”. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Rakim & Bilal To Perform During Blue Note Jazz Festival In New York City

New York, NY – The God MC will make his presence felt in New York City this summer. According to press release, Rakim will play at the famed Blue Note Jazz Festival on June 8 at Sony Music Hall alongside special guest Ravi Coltrane. Rakim shared the flyer for the performance on Instagram and the full festival will include performances by Robert Glasper, Bilal, Herbie Hancock and George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
19thnews.org

New York’s nail salon workers have spent years feeling silenced. They’re ready to fight back.

Blanca Vidal felt the water drip from the broken pedicure bowl onto her sneakers as she bent over the work-worn toes of Staten Island housekeepers. For almost 11 hours a day on the weekends, she buffed, filed and polished toenails at a nail salon there, her hands and face bare of protective equipment, her feet covered in towels to catch filthy dripping water.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
NYS Music

Governors Ball 2022 Schedule and Stages Announced

Governors Ball Music Festival 2022 is less than a month away, and festival organizers have announced the stage layout and daily schedule. Initially available in the Gov Ball app for the first 24 hours, fans can now start putting together and sharing their own custom schedules. The schedule this year...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

After 3 Year Hiatus Israel Day Parade Returns to Big Apple

The traditional Israel Day Parade returns to the streets of New York City after a three-year hiatus, according to parade organizers, the New York Jewish Community Council (JCRC-NY). The parade will take place on Sunday, May 22, on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, with the slogan “Together Again,” a response to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Remy Ma Gets Her Own Street Sign On Bronx Walk Of Fame

Bronx, NY – Remy Ma’s has a history of supporting the Bronx borough, so on Saturday (May 14), the Terror Squad rapper was honored as part of the Bronx Walk of Fame with her own street sign. At the reveal ceremony, she was joined by Fat Joe, her husband Papoose, Bronx borough president Vanessa L. Gibson and deputy president Janet Peguero for the occasion.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monique Truong
101.5 WPDH

2 New York Prisons Make List of Worst in The Country

If you're going away, you definitely don't want to go to these prisons in New York State. New York is a big state with a large population. Despite the constant criticism, there are some things we do right. Our state overall ranked right in the middle at #25 on state rankings in 2019. Here are some things we do well according to US News compared to the rest of the country.
EDUCATION
WDBJ7.com

EXPLAINER: Theory of white replacement fuels racist attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators are still piecing together the motives of the mass shooter who killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, this weekend. But authorities aren’t hesitating to call it a racially-motivated attack. It’s given a spotlight to a racist ideology seeping from the Internet’s fringes into the mainstream.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Severe Weather Threat For New York State

This past week was some fantastic weather across the State of New York. It was the week of weather most everyone was waiting on, considering March and April brought less than stellar weather with a fair amount of rain, snow and cold temperatures. As nice as this past week was,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Premiere#Performing#Map#Juilliard
essexnewsdaily.com

Two arrested for Eagle Rock Reservation murder

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced May 11 that two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of Kelsey Steels, 31, of Bronx, N.Y., who was found dead from a gunshot wound at Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange community gathers to remember Mayor Bowser

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange residents gathered at the Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts to honor Robert Bowser on May 7, paying tribute to the former mayor of the city who died on April 2. First elected in 1997, Bowser was the mayor of East Orange for 16 years and is credited with bringing financial stability to the city, reducing violent crime and emphasizing public education. His family and other public officials spoke about him at the event, which also featured performers from the school’s middle school choir.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Complex

R. Kelly Reportedly Befriended Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter in Jail

​​​​​​R Kelly has befriended Frank James, the accused Brooklyn subway shooter, in jail, according to a new report from the New York Daily News. The disgraced R&B singer, who is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in September of sex trafficking and federal racketeering, has reportedly hit it off with James at Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park. James is currently awaiting trial in the April mass shooting on the subway, which has him facing charges of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime, after injuring 10 people. He pleaded not guilty to his charges this week.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Subway Prowler Wanted for Kissing, Groping Woman on 3 Train

Police in New York City hope to track down a man accused of sexually assaulting a subway rider on a southbound 3 train late last month. Authorities said a 36-year-old woman was approached around 1 p.m. prior to the train's arrival at the Park Place station. The unknown assailant kissed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy