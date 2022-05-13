Judas Priest Confirm K.K. Downing Will Attend Rock Hall Ceremony

A few years ago I came across a photo that rocked me. I simply had to know more about it. The photographer was Harry Benson, whose work I knew but not well, so I proceeded to his website and sent an inquiry to a general email address expecting to get a terse response from an intern or an archivist. So imagine my surprise when a detailed and friendly response came a few days later from the man himself. We struck up a correspondence after that initial approach, and of course my knowledge of his work has become nearly encyclopedic as a result, as has my deep admiration for him.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO