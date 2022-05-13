Judas Priest Confirm K.K. Downing Will Attend Rock Hall Ceremony

The history of rock guitar — and rock music in general — can be split into two periods: before Jimi Hendrix's debut album and after. It's difficult to overstate the impact of the Jimi Hendrix Experience's earth-shattering Are You Experienced. On a micro level, it plucked the musician born James Marshall Hendrix out of chitlin' circuit obscurity and launched him onto the biggest stages around the world, turning him into a countercultural icon and archetypal guitar hero. On a macro level, it helped the LP supersede the single as the definitive medium through which rock artists could stake their claim for greatness, and it blended blues, acid rock, psychedelia and R&B in previously unthinkable ways. Not bad for a first try.
