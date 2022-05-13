ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judas Priest Confirm K.K. Downing Will Attend Rock Hall Ceremony

By Ryan Reed
 3 days ago
Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill confirmed that former guitarist K.K. Downing will attend the metal band's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. "He’s spoken to management and said he will definitely be there," Hill told Metal Hammer in a new interview. "It should be good." The bassist...

