PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’22: A capsule look at top contenders

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Spieth is fresh off a win as he goes to Southern Hills for another shot at the career Grand Slam. Jon...

golfmagic.com

Lehman: Phil Mickelson was gambling (in the woods) during Presidents Cup

The extent of Phil Mickelson's alleged gambling was revealed a few weeks ago by the golf writer Alan Shipnuck. It was the same writer who published the controversial and in Lefty's own words "reckless" remarks that led to his exile from the game. Just where has Mickelson been is a...
GOLF
Haji Wright scores in 7th straight game for Antalyaspor

American forward Haji Wright has extended his scoring streak to seven games by helping Antalyaspor to a 4-2 win at Kasımpaşa in the Turkish league. A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright increased his season total to 14 goals in 31 league matches. He has eight goals in his past seven games. Wright intercepted a clearance by goalkeeper Erdem Canpolat inside the penalty area and scored into the empty goal for a 3-1 lead in the 53rd minute. Wright also hit the crossbar in second-half stoppage time.
LOS ANGELES, CA

