Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Gym Owner Attempts World Record: 31 Mile Bear Crawl

By Logan
 4 days ago
Marathon runners are some of the most athletic people in the world. To put yourself through 26 miles of constant running and fatigue is nothing short of incredible. Imagine bear crawling one. Now imagine bear crawling five MORE miles...a total of 31 miles. An ultramarathon. A world record. That...

Drivers On This Massachusetts Highway Had a Cruel Reality Check Over the Weekend

As soon as the sun rose on Saturday, it didn't take long for it to feel like we skipped right over spring (which it feels like we've barely had) and kicked summer right into gear. Areas of New England (mostly inland) hit 90 degrees, with coastal areas still feeling summerish with temps in the 80s, giving Mainers, Granite Staters, and other New Englanders a real good reason to get outdoors.
You can now order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID tests from the post office

BOSTON (CBS) — Need more rapid COVID tests? Americans can now order a third round of testing kits from the post office. “Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home tests,” the government’s COVID.gov website stated Monday. “Order yours today.” This time, orders will include eight rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, which is double the amount provided in previous rounds. They’ll come in two separate packages, shipped for free, each with their own tracking numbers. Click here to order your tests. COVID cases are on the rise in Massachusetts. In Hopkinton, town officials are urging people to mask up indoors again. The positivity rate for Massachusetts as of Monday was 8.48%.
Contenders for Miss Massachusetts title pay a visit to Millbury

MILLBURY -- Miss Massachusetts local titleholders, representing areas from across the commonwealth, met Saturday, May 14, at the Charles F. Minney VFW Post for orientation. Following orientation, a reception was held for the titleholders, family and friends sponsored by the Friends of the Asa Waters Mansion and the Millbury Women's Club.
The 12 Biggest Lakes in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the seventh-smallest state in the United States, and is seated in the country’s northeast. It is a stunning state with coastal plains, hills, mountains, and urban centers. Massachusetts is a New England state in the United States whose coastline is shaped by many huge bays parallel to the Atlantic Ocean. Because of the enormous number of bays along its coastline, it is nicknamed ‘The Bay State.’ In Massachusetts, there are several bodies of water. Some flow into the Charles River, Connecticut River, or the Atlantic Ocean. There are also numerous lakes in the state and man-made reservoirs built to suit the state’s water needs. These lakes are also major fisheries and provide opportunities for recreational activities such as boating, camping, swimming, fishing, and bird viewing. Below, we will explore the 12 biggest lakes in Massachusetts.
This $9M Maine Mansion Has Its Own Beach and Gives Off ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Vibes

I feel like one of our favorite pastimes as we grow further into adulthood is poking around the real estate listings (seemingly after binging whatever happens to be on HGTV as motivation) to see what's on the market and what prices look like. And that pastime has only grown since we've entered and dove deeper into what is still an insane seller's market, with homes selling way above listing, way above appraisal, and generally with inspections waived.
3 earthquakes strike off Rhode Island/Massachusetts coast

Did you feel it? 3 earthquakes struck off the coast of Rhode Island and near Massachusetts this weekend. A few Rhode Island residents reported feeling a magnitude 2.2 earthquake that took place 18 km SSE of Narragansett Pier, Rhode Island Saturday morning at 4:42 a.m. A few handful of people...
Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
Fantasy-turned-reality: A look at the $60 million gothic castle for sale

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, stationed in the middle of Boston and New York City, is often overlooked in New England. However, the Constitution State is actually home to some incredibly luxurious houses. Between gothic-style castles and a 60-acre private island, Connecticut has several unique sites for sale. Whether...
This is Why I Will Never Try Fiddleheads

I recently moved to Maine and I have come to learn that fiddleheads are a big tradition in Maine. Honestly, at first, I had no idea what a fiddlehead was until I saw them at my local supermarket. I will say that this is one Maine tradition that I will not be trying out.
Discover the 8 Types of Hawks in Massachusetts

Best known as the landing place of the Pilgrims and the Mayflower, Massachusetts also boasts a wonderful contingent of bird enthusiasts who trace their heritage to one of the pioneers in the field of ornithology known as Ludlow Griscom. Ludlow was buried in Cambridge’s Mount Auburn Cemetery, one of Massachusetts’ most famous birding sites.
New Hampshire Ranks High Among the Luckiest States to Live in

There are many fears surrounding Friday the 13th with varying superstitions depending on the person. Are you someone who is nervous stepping out of bed just because of the date on the calendar? Do you avoid social gatherings or decision-making because the 13th falls on a Friday?. Tomorrow is a...
COVID again. In Rhode Island. Really. – Michael Fine

It’s back. I didn’t think we’d see another surge before the fall, but Covid-19 is back in Rhode Island. Our testing numbers are up; hospitalizations have doubled; some test sites in Central Falls are running 25 percent positive, and some schools in Central Falls have lost so many staff to illness that they are talking about whether they need to close for five to ten days.
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

