What to do around Kankakee County

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Early voting for Illinois’ June 28 primary elections begins on Thursday, and millions of Illinois residents are expected to once again be seeking alternatives to voting in-person on Election Day. Democrats currently occupy every office that’s elected statewide, and almost all of them are looking to retain their current seats in November. While voters consider candidates for one of Illinois’ U.S. Senate seats, governor, Congress and local judges, here’s an easy guide for how to vote in this year’s primary.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO