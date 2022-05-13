ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee County, IL

What to do around Kankakee County

By MMP-RG
wivr1017.com
 4 days ago

If you like cars, music and bar-b-que, Meegan Massey, Marketing Coordinator for the Kankakee...

wivr1017.com

wivr1017.com

Local Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony this week

This year’s Kankakee Area Law Enforcement memorial ceremony will be held Thursday morning on the north lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse. Kankakee County Under-sheriff Chad Gessner is the chair of the Police Memorial Committee. The ceremony starts at 11 Thursday morning near the memorial on the north side...
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
freightwaves.com

Illinois town near O’Hare sharply boosts fines for illegal overnight truck parking

A municipality next door to O’Hare International Airport has pushed through a big increase in fines for illegal overnight truck parking. Elk Grove Village has approximately 32,000 residents. Its eastern edge abuts the northwest corner of O’Hare. And with a significant industrial presence in the town, fueled in part by the proximity to O’Hare, the village believed it needed to take stronger steps against what it deemed excessive overnight truck parking.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
Kankakee County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Kankakee County, IL
wgnradio.com

The ACLU’s response to Mayor Lightfoot’s newest curfew

Alexandra Block, Senior Supervising Attorney for Criminal Legal System and Policing at ACLU of Illinois, joins Steve Bertrand, in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago Afternoon News to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s newest curfew in Millennium Park. Thursday through Sunday any minor in Millennium Park after 6pm must be accompanied by a responsible adult following a deadly shooting at The Bean last week.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Open burning restrictions to go into effect next month in unincorporated areas of Lake County

New open burning restrictions for unincorporated Lake County and new consolidated waste services in certain areas will go into effect starting June 1, county officials said. The Lake County Board approved new burning restrictions in January. The restrictions aim to reduce the health impacts of smoke exposure from open burning, county officials said. The permanent […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago-area residents to see break on electric bill next month thanks to new law

CHICAGO - Electricity consumers in the Chicago area next month will start collecting a billion-dollar break on their utility bills. It's the result of a little-noticed safeguard that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's negotiators wrote into a new law guaranteeing a certain level of income for the nuclear power plants owned by ComEd's parent company. In case energy prices spiked way up, the power generating giant would have to share its windfall with consumers.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Organization releases Illinois hospital ratings: Vista East Hospital in Waukegan gets F safety rating

A new report was released this week with safety grade ratings for hospitals across Illinois. Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan scored an “F” rating. The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization, released their spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grade, which assigns a letter grade to nearly 3,000 U.S. general hospitals based on over 30 measures […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
bhhschicago.com

622 Dana Court #B

Beautiful and amazingly comfortable! First floor perfect for one level living with attached 1 car garage. Sparkling clean and ready to move right in! Fantastic location! Close to schools, train, expressways, downtown Naperville and shopping.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WBEZ

Early voting in the Illinois primaries starts Thursday. Here’s how to cast a ballot.

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Early voting for Illinois’ June 28 primary elections begins on Thursday, and millions of Illinois residents are expected to once again be seeking alternatives to voting in-person on Election Day. Democrats currently occupy every office that’s elected statewide, and almost all of them are looking to retain their current seats in November. While voters consider candidates for one of Illinois’ U.S. Senate seats, governor, Congress and local judges, here’s an easy guide for how to vote in this year’s primary.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Governor signs bill into law that aims to combat the rise in organized retail crime in Illinois

Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed a bill into law that aims to combat the rise in organized retail crime in Illinois and disrupt criminal enterprises. “This new law represents another important step to fight crime and advance public safety in Illinois,” Pritzker said. “This is how we protect store workers and customers, prevent militarized […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois predominantly Black college closing after 157 years

CHICAGO (AP) – A predominantly Black college in central Illinois named after Abraham Lincoln and founded the year the former president was assassinated will close this week, months after a cyberattack that compounded enrollment struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lincoln College, which saw record enrollment numbers in 2019, said in a news release that […]
CHICAGO, IL

