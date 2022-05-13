Penguins Rule Out Sidney Crosby for Game 6 vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their captain for Game 6.

The Pittsburgh Penguins held a full morning skate ahead of their Game 6 matchup against the New York Rangers. Most of the Penguins were in attendance except for defenseman Brian Dumoulin and captain Sidney Crosby.

After the workout Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan ruled out the star center for Game 6 stating, "I've spoken with Sid, he's in a good place." Sullivan also told reporters that Crosby skated this morning with skills coach Ty Hennes before the team's full practice.

Crosby was injured in the second period of Game 5, after a collision with Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. After the game, Sullivan announced that Crosby was being evaluated for an upper-body injury. Crosby has scored nine points in five games this series and has led a terrific defensive effort shutting down the Rangers top scorers.

Other injured for the Penguins have continued to progress towards a return to the lineup. Both forward Rickard Rakell and goaltender Tristan Jarry joined the team on the ice for the morning skate. Sullivan ruled out Jarry for Game 6, but Rakell will be a "game-time decision" despite not taking part in line rushes during practice.

Meanwhile, updates on defenseman Brian Dumoulin are that he continues to rehab his lower-body injury off of the ice. Dumoulin has missed the last four games after being a surprise scratch before Game 2.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Best Lineup Without Sidney Crosby

CBS Sports Host Defends Hit on Sidney Crosby

Penguins Still Have a Path to Victory, Even With Sidney Crosby

Jake Guentzel on Sidney Crosby Injury

Mike Sullivan Has Same Opinion You Do on Sidney Crosby Hit

Sidney Crosby Leaves Game 5 After High Hit

Tristan Jarry is Penguins Starter When Healthy