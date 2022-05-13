ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit Loss Could 'Undermine' Harry's Claims of Media Harm—Podcast

By James Crawford-Smith
 3 days ago
Harry's lawsuit against a U.K newspaper could "undermine part of his narrative about the media" if he loses, Newsweek's "The Royal Report" podcast...

Linda Kienle
3d ago

attack on his honesty and integrity? did this air breather really say that? that truly is rich coming from a person known everywhere for his lies, exaggeration of true facts, how pathetic he truly is.

Allyson PD
3d ago

if he would of kept his mouth closed on it this would of gone away and no one would of remembered it. and exactly what did they lie about? I'm not totally clear on that.

B S
3d ago

Another law suit? It must keep their Attorney's busy. Where does the QUIET life begin?

#Lawsuits#British Royal Family#Uk#The Mail#The Royal Report
