ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jimmy Butler Has Perfect Reaction to Eliminating 76ers

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLSz6_0fdEHncP00

The Heat star had a question for Philadelphia following Game 6.

The Heat eliminated the Sixers from the playoffs with a 99–90 victory in Game 6 Friday night. And while the win was just another step for most of Miami’s players, it was personal to their biggest star.

When heading into the locker room after the buzzer sounded, Jimmy Butler had a message for Philadelphia.

“Tobias Harris over me?” he screamed.

Butler is clearly still a little bothered by Philadelphia approached his free agency a few years ago. He was traded to the Sixers in November of 2018, and led Philadelphia to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals that year.

However, when Butler reached free agency in July, Philadelphia chose to re-sign Tobias Harris to a five-year, $180 million contract instead. Butler ended up in Miami on a four-year, $142 million deal, and he agreed to another four-year, $184 million extension recently.

Philadelphia’s decision to let Butler go also appeared to have to do with the team’s commitment to Ben Simmons, who was a huge piece of the organization at the time. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports the organization felt it had to choose between the two.

Butler has mentioned how happy he is to be with the Heat despite the journey that got him there. He reached the NBA Finals in his first year with the team, and has averaged over 21 points in back-to-back seasons.

While Miami and Butler continue their pursuit for another championship, the Sixers face an uncertain future. They shipped out Simmons for James Harden, and now must decide if Harden is the right fit next to Joel Embiid for the foreseeable future.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
James Harden
Person
Ramona Shelburne
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Joel Embiid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Finals#Sixers#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

68K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy