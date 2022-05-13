'Help Is on the Way': Cat Races Home After Hearing Her Kitten Crying
"She looked at him all sassy and said leave me alone" one user...www.newsweek.com
"She looked at him all sassy and said leave me alone" one user...www.newsweek.com
God bless the mama,please keep her inside, its too dangerous even for a short walk, dogs or crazy people will hurt a kitty in a second, they don't care what happens, I have to wear a gun outside when I'm k looking around for my lost kittys ,I have 9 kittys in Mississippi at my exes house, so he said they ran way, I'm so worried for them, I'm on my way back to Mississippi, I left new Hampshire to go back home to find them ,I missed them so bad for a year, I hope and pray 🙏 they are Alive and well.
I love how he said your not for the streets and she looked up as if to curse him out 🤣🤣😅🤣 that fur baby is a better mom than most humans
be safer to keep both those beautiful kitty's inside
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 33