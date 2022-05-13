ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Landlord Builds Staircase So Pup Without Doggy Door Can Play in Garden

By Sophie Lloyd
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"She's on top of the world." Basil the dog loved her new staircase, which allows her to access the back yard through a ground-floor...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 19

Related
Upworthy

Tenant takes her garden with her after getting kicked out by landlord

Nothing spruces up a home like greenery and that's what a woman focused on when she first moved into a rented place. It wasn't a great house but she spent a lot of her time investing in a great garden to make the place look great. She'd lived there for seven years and then her landlords told her to move out as they wanted to sell the place, according to God.DailyDot. She decided to take her transportable garden and shed with her, which angered the landlords. She was criticized by the landlord and her colleagues for taking the garden with her and driving down the demand for the property. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong for "bringing my garden with me when I moved?"
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doggy#The Landlord#Pup#Theyanjunian
ohmymag.co.uk

Dogs who were about to be euthanized, saved by this heartbreaking photo

You surely come across many homeless dogs who are adopted into happy families on the internet. Unfortunately, not every dog at the shelter has the same fate. Some dogs spend their entire lives at the rescue centre. However, due to the rising population, many shelterseuthanise their canine residents. These two pups were scheduled to be euthanised as well.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Pets
ohmymag.co.uk

Dog who spent his entire life in a shelter gets rejected on his adoption day

Everyone deserves a happy ending, but unfortunately for this pup, it was not in his fate that day. Cody has been a resident at Martlesham Animal Centre for the last nine months, in addition to this he was previously cared by RSPCA in another location. The black terrier is 15-months old and has spent all his life in a shelter home.
PETS
Family Handyman

If Birds Peck at Your Windows and Mirrors, This is What it Means

Question: “A cardinal bird is pecking at my window constantly. How do I make it stop?” asks Kay Baker of Mercer, Pennsylvania. Kenn and Kimberly: When a bird starts pecking at a window like that, it has mistaken its reflection for another bird and is trying to drive it away. Some individuals become obsessed with these phantom rivals and may attack them for weeks.
MERCER, PA
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
dogstodays.com

8 of the Best Mini Dog Breeds

Dog breeds come in all shapes and sizes. From the tiny Chihuahua to the large Great Dane, there seems to be a dog breed for everyone. In fact, some people have even created hybrid dogs by crossing two different purebreds together. But what about those of us who don’t want a big dog? For those looking for something small but not too tiny, we compiled a list of eight mini dog breeds that are perfect for apartment living or just lounging on the couch with you!
PETS
heavenofanimals.com

After This Man’s Cat Was Put Down At The Vet, He Received A Heartwarming Gift Including Ashes, Fur And A Paw With Seeds

It wouldn’t be a lie to state that pets make our lives much better, and some of our little critters go even a mile further than just being sweet companions. They fill our lives with laughter, happy borks and general warmth with their presence. That’s why it’s extremely hard to let them go once it’s time for them to cross the rainbow bridge. No matter how sick and weak they get, the least we can do as their faithful human partners is to ease their journey and save them from suffering that old age and illness might bring. If only it would ease our pain…
STOW, OH
Apartment Therapy

This $15 Laundry Find Completely Transformed The Way I Dry Clothes in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As someone who lives in a studio apartment, I’m always looking for new ways to make the most out of the space I have. From strategically using the space under my bed for extra storage to taking advantage of every square inch of vertical space I can, I feel like I’m slowly becoming a pro at this small-space living thing. So whenever I’m thinking about buying something for my home, I always stop and ask myself, “Is there a product out there better suited for my small space needs than this?” And I can confidently say that over the last year, this way of thinking has led me to some pretty interesting finds. Case in point: the Whitmor Over the Door Drying Rack.
SHOPPING
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
941K+
Followers
93K+
Post
830M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy