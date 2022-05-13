Landlord Builds Staircase So Pup Without Doggy Door Can Play in Garden

Nothing spruces up a home like greenery and that's what a woman focused on when she first moved into a rented place. It wasn't a great house but she spent a lot of her time investing in a great garden to make the place look great. She'd lived there for seven years and then her landlords told her to move out as they wanted to sell the place, according to God.DailyDot. She decided to take her transportable garden and shed with her, which angered the landlords. She was criticized by the landlord and her colleagues for taking the garden with her and driving down the demand for the property. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong for "bringing my garden with me when I moved?"

GARDENING ・ 7 DAYS AGO