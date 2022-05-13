ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pep Guardiola Reveals Hopes for Manchester City Legacy After Rubbishing Renewal Claims

By Vayam Lahoti
 3 days ago

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola described how he would like his time at the Etihad Stadium to be remembered when he eventually departs the club, speaking ahead of his side's league clash with West Ham on Sunday.

The past few months have seen reports emerge suggesting Manchester City were planning to offer manager Pep Guardiola a contract extension, with the 51-year-old's existing deal at the Etihad Stadium expiring next summer.

Guardiola, who could claim his fourth Premier League title this season, has led the Blues to a plethora of domestic success since he replaced Manuel Pellegrini as City boss in the summer of 2016.

Having already extended his stay at the club twice previously, Guardiola has maintained that he is happy in Manchester but has refused to comment on speculation linking the Catalan with a potential renewal in the summer.

Earlier this week, the City manager revealed he will not be signing a renewal this summer and should he decide to continue his tenure at the Etihad Stadium, he will only commit his long-term future to the Blues as he approaches the end of his current contract next summer.

Speaking ahead of his side's penultimate fixture of the league campaign against West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich was asked what he would like his legacy to be at City when he does part ways with the current Premier League leaders.

" We have fun. That is the best legacy, when we are in something in our lives, doesn't matter if professional; you have fun," the Manchester City manager said in his press conference on Friday.

"Football is nice because behind you is a lot of people, our fans. I want City fans to say in that period we were fun, we play good, this is the best legacy. Emotional, give something unique watching our games - that is the best reward."

It is worth noting that reliable sources have mooted a potential two-year renewal for Guardiola, with recent reports suggesting talks are underway between officials at the Etihad Stadium and the Spaniard after City have bolstered their squad with the addition of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

