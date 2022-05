Crisp and Green Tampa Bay is just a small area included in Crisp & Green’s massive expansion throughout the country, which includes a whopping 30 locations opening over the next few years. The Minnesota-based company announced its expansion this week, adding that it will open five locations throughout Southwest and Central Florida this spring and summer. On the Crisp & Green website, there are actually three different Tampa locations “coming soon” alongside other slated storefronts in Miami, Sarasota and Orlando. The franchise is known for its health-forward approach to fast casual dining; popular items on its menu include salads, build-your-own grain bowls and smoothies. crispandgreen.com.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO