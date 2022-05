(The Center Square) – Voters will turn out Tuesday for the Pennsylvania primaries, preparing for a general election that’s already grabbed national attention. While the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, faces no challenger, the Republican primary for governor has had one candidate drop out to prevent another from winning. The U.S. Senate primaries have seen 11th-hour surges in the polls and health concerns.

