ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Pevj_0fdEDAxg00

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just a few short weeks away. The highlight of the shopping calendar has been officially confirmed for 12 and 13 July, with some deals appearing as early as 21 June. After a sluggish start to the year the globe-spanning sales event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.

Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day , and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leading many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022 . We’re also anticipating discounts across the rest of the technology world, including TVs , laptops , smart watches , phones and tablets .

Though Prime Day laptop deals can hog the limelight, electronics aren’t all that’s discounted during the sale. Each year we’re up to our ankles in discounts on everything from homeware and fashion to the latest kitchen appliances and wine.

If that all sounds rather stressful, don’t fret. This year our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to help you filter through muck in search of gold. Whether you’re shopping for a new iPhone or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, our finely tuned deal-senses will find and bring the best deals to you. Take a look at our main Amazon Prime Day 2022 guide to stay on top of our coverage.

To find out more about what laptop deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day as well as how to find the best offers, keep on reading.

Read more:

When will Prime Day laptop deals begin?

Amazon Prime Day is taking place on 12 and 13 July this year, though some official Prime Day laptop deals will start appearing as early as 21 June.

This is a return to form for the annual sale, which in recent years has landed in October and June as the pandemic threw a spanner in the works.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day laptop deals?

You need an Amazon Prime membership – or be on a free trial – to take part in all the Amazon Prime Day fun. Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month (or £79 annually), and unlocks benefits like free delivery and access to Amazon Prime Video and Music. To sign up, head over to the Amazon Prime page and enter your details.

Of course, if you don’t want to spend £7.99 per month just to access a bunch of Amazon Prime Day deals, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel it as soon as the sale ends. Nobody’s gonna know. How would they know? Nobody’s gonna know .

What to expect from Amazon Prime Day laptop deals in 2022

Prime Day is an opportunity for laptop manufacturers and retailers to sell off any surplus stock of their less-than-cutting-edge models. Similar to how we typically see the best discounts being applied to last year’s TVs, tablets and phones, Amazon Prime Day tends to see some big percentages knocked off 2021 laptops.

That’s not to say that you won’t also see good deals on newly launched machines. Last year we saw offers on the newest MacBook air and Microsoft’s surface go laptop, as well as a generous discount on the high-performance Dell G5 5500 gaming laptop (£849, Amazon.co.uk ) which at the time had barely left the assembly line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYoQt_0fdEDAxg00

Another brand to look out for this year is Asus . The Taiwanese laptop and Chromebook maker just treated itself to a rebrand, and has begun producing ZenBook laptops sporting a new (and unofficially Star Trek inspired) logo. We’re speculating here, but this might be an indication that previous models in the ZenBook range will be discounted as Asus phases out the old branding.

Last year’s best laptop deals in the UK

To get some idea of the kind of laptop deals we can expect to see during Amazon Prime Day 2022, we can look back at the best laptops deals we saw last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYhs3_0fdEDAxg00

The 2021 sale saw the price of the Microsoft Surface laptop go (£529, Amazon.co.uk ) drop by an impressive 20 per cent, from £799 to a more reasonable £640. As is often the case in tech, this laptop is even cheaper today at £620 and ten pennies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240u6n_0fdEDAxg00

Last year, Huawei cut the price of the 2020 version of its slim and stylish matebook 13 from £789.99 to £579.99. The laptop is now sold out across the board, but we’re anticipating similar deals on the Huawei laptop that supplanted it in late 2021, the much-improved matebook 14S .

The Chinese electronics giant apparently can’t contain its excitement for Amazon Prime Day, and is already discounting the matebook 14s by £40 at its official store (£799.99, Huawei.com ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPUNO_0fdEDAxg00

There was £150 off the HP envy x360 at last year’s Amazon Prime Day sale. This articulated laptop appears in our list of the best laptops of 2022 , and can fold back on itself to become a tablet, or prop itself up like a desktop calendar for presentations and entertainment.

The exact model that appeared in last year’s sale is no longer available to buy, but you can find an updated version of the HP envy x360 (£1,199, Ao.com ) for 2021 with a better processor, more RAM and Intel Evo certification.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VUowB_0fdEDAxg00

Chromebooks didn’t miss out on the Prime Day action either. Asus cut the price of its popular C523NA Chromebook by £100 to £199.99. Thanks to the slow onward march of progress the affordable Chrome-powered laptop is now available for even less (£189.99, Amazon.co.uk ).

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

To stay in the loop about all of the best laptop deals on Prime Day, bookmark this page and check back in with us as the big day approaches. We’ll be regularly updating all of our Prime Day 2022 guides with the latest deals and insights into everything from Apple Watches and earbuds to air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners .

Our team of IndyBest shopping experts will also be running a liveblog during the event, to bring you live reports on lightning deals and hot ticket items before they sell out.

If you’ve got your eye on a laptop already and you’re waiting for a potential Amazon Prime Day price drop, we recommend adding it to your wishlist on Amazon now to monitor how its price fluctuates in the weeks running up to the sale.

Be sure to check different configuations too. As stock levels can be all over the place during the sale, Amazon doesn’t always discount laptops in an intuitive way. A laptop with more RAM or a larger SSD can sometimes be cheaper than the lower-spec model.

Finally, head over to our list of the best laptops of 2022 to get to grips with the devices you should be looking out for on the day. A big discount on any one of these devices would be a valuable find, and you’ll be certain to come away with a laptop you’ll love.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Expert insight on what to expect, how to get the best deals and confirmed dates

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals to expect – We’re predicting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to watch, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to know this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals based on this year’s releases and last year’s top sellers

Best Amazon device deals to watch out for this Prime Day – The tech giant offers huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the latest insight

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers to expect – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share our predictions for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to expect this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings and Nutribullets, here’s everything you need to kow

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re expecting some serious price cuts in the booze department

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals to expect – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surface Laptop#Amazon Prime Day#Chromebook#Indybest
The Kitchn

This Under $20 Amazon Organizer Saves So Much Cabinet and Counter Space — and It Has Over 10,000 Five-Star Reviews

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re anything like me, many parts of your kitchen (and I mean many) are constantly on the brink of chaos. One wrong move — a pan pulled out from the middle of the pile, a new addition to my cookware collection — and the whole house of cards that is my kitchen “organization” is falling to the ground.
SHOPPING
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Amazon
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
deseret.com

What does putting your phone on airplane mode actually do?

What is “airplane mode,” and how does pressing a button to use it on an iPhone affect a 160-foot long, 100,000-pound airplane?. Why it matters: All flight passengers are asked to switch their phones to airplane mode while traveling on an airplane. Airplane mode shuts off the phone’s transmissions, disabling the ability to connect to cellular networks.
CELL PHONES
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Independent

702K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy