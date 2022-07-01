ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on Asus and Acer computers

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Pevj_0fdEDAxg00

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than two weeks away. The highlight of the shopping calendar has been officially confirmed for 12 and 13 July, with some early deals popping up already. After a sluggish start to the year the globe-spanning sales event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.

Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day , and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leading many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022 . We’re also anticipating discounts across the rest of the technology world, including TVs , laptops , smart watches , phones and tablets .

Though Prime Day laptop deals can hog the limelight, electronics aren’t all that’s discounted during the sale. Each year we’re up to our ankles in discounts on everything from homeware and fashion to the latest kitchen appliances and wine.

If that all sounds rather stressful, don’t fret. This year our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to help you filter through muck in search of gold. Whether you’re shopping for a new iPhone or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, our finely tuned deal-senses will find and bring the best deals to you. Take a look at our main Amazon Prime Day 2022 guide to stay on top of our coverage.

To find out more about what laptop deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day as well as how to find the best early offers, keep on reading.

Read more:

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day is taking place on 12 and 13 July this year, though some official Prime Day laptop deals have already started appearing.

This is a return to form for the annual sale, which in recent years has landed in October and June as the pandemic threw a spanner in the works.

However, it’s worth noting that Amazon has never unveiled Prime Day deals this early, meaning we’re in uncharted territory when it comes to pre-event offers. As ever, we’ll be hunting down the top discounts as soon as they land. Keep reading to see the best we’ve found so far.

Is Amazon hosting two Prime Day events this year?

Amazon is rumoured to be planning a second major sales event on the scale of Prime Day later this year. According to leaked internal messages seen by Business Insider , the retail giant is reportedly inviting third-party sellers to submit deals for a “Prime Fall Deal Event”. If the second sale goes ahead, it would be the first time Amazon has hosted two Prime Day style events in a single year. Invited sellers suggest that the follow-up Prime Day appears to be scheduled for October.

The best early Prime Day deals 2022

Asus vivobook OLED 15 M513UA: Was £699.99, now £479.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dXd1_0fdEDAxg00
  • Screen size: 15.6in
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 512GB
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

There’s £220 off the 15in Asus vivobook OLED in the Amazon Prime Day early sales. For those in the dark, OLED screens are a class above typical LCD displays and are unmatched when it comes to colour vibrancy and contrast, making them ideal for watching entertainment on the go. And at £479.99 this is one of the cheapest OLED laptops we’ve ever come across. The Vivobook isn’t a slouch in other departments either: with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this Windows 11 laptop comes highly recommended.

Buy now

Asus vivobook 14: Was £749.99, now £479.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXMGD_0fdEDAxg00
  • Screen size: 14n
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 512GB
  • Processor: Intel Core i7
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

There’s also an enormous £270 off this high-performance Windows laptop in the early Prime Day deals. The vivobook 14 has a large 14in full HD display, is powered by a zippy Intel Core i7 processor and packs a generous 512GBs of fast, solid-state storage. There’s a USB-C port, three USB-A ports, HDMI and even a handy microSD card slot for easily transferring photos and videos from your smartphone and camera.

Buy now

Asus Chromebook CX1100: Was £229.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VemNv_0fdEDAxg00
  • Screen size: 11.6in
  • Operating system: Chrome OS
  • Storage capacity: 64GB
  • Processor: Intel Celeron
  • Memory (RAM): 4GB

This is a great deal on an already affordable Chromebook. The portable CX1100 is a 11.6in laptop that’s ideal for business travellers and hybrid workers who want to take their work with them while on the move . Because it runs on Google’s own mobile-friendly operating system, it’s energy efficient, has an all-day battery life and recharges quickly.

Buy now

Asus zenbook 14 UX425EA: Was £699.99, now £529.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pK9YL_0fdEDAxg00
  • Screen size: 14in
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 512GB
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

The smart 14in Asus zenbook 14 is a thin and lightweight laptop with a sharp 4K display, a super-fast Intel Core i5 processor and a generous wodge of 8GB of memory. The impressive 22-hour battery life means you can use it for an entire workday without worrying about running out of juice, while the 512GB SSD hard drive gives you plenty of storage to play with.

Buy now

Asus TUF gaming laptop FA506IC: Was £799.99, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Omb0d_0fdEDAxg00
  • Screen size: 15.6in
  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Storage capacity: 512GB
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 / GeForce RTX 3050
  • Memory (RAM): 8GB

There’s £150 off this fantastic Asus TUF gaming laptop in the early Prime Day sale. This particular configuration sports an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD storage – which is plenty of grunt to tackle every modern game you could care to throw at it. If you want even more power, two other Asus TUF laptops are also on sale. The first has double the memory and the more advanced 3050Ti graphics card (£998.99, Amazon.co.uk ), and the second has all that plus a sharper 1440p screen (was £1,199.99, now £899.99, Amazon.co.uk ).

Buy now

Acer Chromebook 311: Was £229.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spchV_0fdEDAxg00
  • Screen size: 11.6in
  • Operating system: Chrome OS
  • Storage capacity: 64GB
  • Processor: MediaTek MT8183
  • Memory (RAM): 4GB

A great cheap laptop for students or professionals who are always on the move, this tiny Acer Chromebook has the footprint of a sheet of A4, weighs just over 1kg and is powered by Google’s own operating system, meaning it’s reliable and starts up quickly. The all-day battery life means you can work with confidence.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day laptop deals?

You need an Amazon Prime membership – or be on a free trial – to take part in all the Amazon Prime Day fun. Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month (or £79 annually), and unlocks benefits like free delivery and access to Amazon Prime Video and Music. To sign up, head over to the Amazon Prime page and enter your details.

Of course, if you don’t want to spend £7.99 per month just to access a bunch of Amazon Prime Day deals, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel it as soon as the sale ends. Nobody’s gonna know. How would they know? Nobody’s gonna know .

What to expect from Amazon Prime Day laptop deals in 2022

Prime Day is an opportunity for laptop manufacturers and retailers to sell off any surplus stock of their less-than-cutting-edge models. Similar to how we typically see the best discounts being applied to last year’s TVs, tablets and phones, Amazon Prime Day tends to see some big percentages knocked off 2021 laptops.

That’s not to say that you won’t also see good deals on newly launched machines. Last year we saw offers on the newest MacBook air and Microsoft’s surface go laptop, as well as a generous discount on the high-performance Dell G5 5500 gaming laptop (£849, Amazon.co.uk ) which at the time had barely left the assembly line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYoQt_0fdEDAxg00

Another brand to look out for this year is Asus . The Taiwanese laptop and Chromebook maker just treated itself to a rebrand, and has begun producing ZenBook laptops sporting a new (and unofficially Star Trek inspired) logo. We’re speculating here, but this might be an indication that previous models in the ZenBook range will be discounted as Asus phases out the old branding.

Last year’s best laptop deals in the UK

To get some idea of the kind of laptop deals we can expect to see during Amazon Prime Day 2022, we can look back at the best laptops deals we saw last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYhs3_0fdEDAxg00

The 2021 sale saw the price of the Microsoft Surface laptop go (£611.96, Amazon.co.uk ) drop by an impressive 20 per cent, from £799 to a more reasonable £640. As is often the case in tech, this laptop is even cheaper today at less than £620.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240u6n_0fdEDAxg00

Last year, Huawei cut the price of the 2020 version of its slim and stylish matebook 13 from £789.99 to £579.99. The laptop is now sold out across the board, but we’re anticipating similar deals on the Huawei laptop that supplanted it in late 2021, the much-improved matebook 14S .

The Chinese electronics giant apparently can’t contain its excitement for Amazon Prime Day, and is already discounting the matebook 14s by £40 at its official store (£699.99, Huawei.com ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPUNO_0fdEDAxg00

There was £150 off the HP envy x360 at last year’s Amazon Prime Day sale. This articulated laptop appears in our list of the best laptops of 2022 , and can fold back on itself to become a tablet, or prop itself up like a desktop calendar for presentations and entertainment.

The exact model that appeared in last year’s sale is no longer available to buy, but you can find an updated version of the HP envy x360 (£1,199, Ao.com ) for 2021 with a better processor, more RAM and Intel Evo certification.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VUowB_0fdEDAxg00

Chromebooks didn’t miss out on the Prime Day action either. Asus cut the price of its popular C523NA Chromebook by £100 to £199.99. The affordable Chrome-powered laptop is still a recommended buy (£144.97, Amazon.co.uk ).

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

To stay in the loop about all of the best laptop deals on Prime Day, bookmark this page and check back in with us as the big day approaches. We’ll be regularly updating all of our Prime Day 2022 guides with the latest deals and insights into everything from Apple Watches and earbuds to air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners .

Our team of IndyBest shopping experts will also be running a liveblog during the event, to bring you live reports on lightning deals and hot ticket items before they sell out.

If you’ve got your eye on a laptop already and you’re waiting for a potential Amazon Prime Day price drop, we recommend adding it to your wishlist on Amazon now to monitor how its price fluctuates in the weeks running up to the sale.

Be sure to check different configuations too. As stock levels can be all over the place during the sale, Amazon doesn’t always discount laptops in an intuitive way. A laptop with more RAM or a larger SSD can sometimes be cheaper than the lower-spec model.

Finally, head over to our list of the best laptops of 2022 to get to grips with the devices you should be looking out for on the day. A big discount on any one of these devices would be a valuable find, and you’ll be certain to come away with a laptop you’ll love.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Expert insight on what to expect, how to get the best deals and confirmed dates

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals to expect – We’re predicting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to watch, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to know this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals based on this year’s releases and last year’s top sellers

Best Amazon device deals to watch out for this Prime Day – The tech giant offers huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the latest insight

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers to expect – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share our predictions for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to expect this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings and Nutribullets, here’s everything you need to know

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re expecting some serious price cuts in the booze department

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals to expect – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Early Prime Day 2022 deals up to 60% off — plus more Amazon sales today

We're less than two weeks way from Prime Day 2022, one of the biggest shopping days of the year. And, while Amazon is set to roll out impressive site-wide deals on July 12 and 13, the online retail giant is already giving shoppers a sneak peek of what's to come with new early Prime Day sales each day. On today's list: A popular convection oven, fitness tracker, Ring doorbell and more — all on sale! But that's not all. Scroll on down for all the great deals you can score this Thursday.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Boom! Save nearly 50% on tablets for July 4th — Apple, Samsung, Amazon Fire and more

Tablet deals are coming in hot for Fourth of July, just in time for your summer vacay! For some, a new tablet takes poolside reading into the future, for others, it's the road trip savior they've been searching for. Whatever your tablet needs are, now is a great time to make a move. Whether you're thinking iPad, Amazon Fire, Microsoft Surface or Samsung Galaxy, you'll find great deals this weekend below; we combed the internet and compared the sales at major retailers to bring you the best bargains. One idea: Upgrade your tablet and pass the older model down to the kids (or sideways to your spouse).
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

5 reasons to buy an Amazon Echo Show

There are a lot of devices and services that make up the Amazon ecosystem, from Alexa-enabled speakers to streaming music, Fire TV streaming dongles, and a growing list of smart displays. With options from tiny to massive, this diverse lineup of devices is much more than just an Echo with a phone or tablet screen tacked on to it.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop Computers#Asus And Acer#Chromebook#Indybest
EW.com

It's not even Prime Day, but Amazon's best-selling laptop is already on sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still days away — it takes place on July 12 and 13 — but thousands of can't-miss deals have already arrived on the website. The markdowns span just about every product department, with some of the most noteworthy discounts available on top-rated tech from your favorite brands. If you've considered buying a laptop recently, now's the time to do it. Best-selling models from HP, Lenovo, and Acer are on major sale right now, and prices start at just $184 for a touch display Chromebook that one reviewer called the "perfect low-cost option."
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Amazon
Android Central

Best Wi-Fi 6E router 2022

Wi-Fi 6E takes Wi-Fi 6 technology to the next level with the open spectrum available at 6GHz. With this extra spectrum, these routers can keep speeds high, even if you have a lot of neighbors or 5GHZ congestion. Here are the best routers to try today!
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Cheap TV Prime Day Deals: Save Over $150 on TCL 4-Series, $160 on Vizio V-Series and More Bargains

If you're in the market for some bigger items like a new phone, laptop or TV, now's the time to shop. Prime Day, which kicks off on July 12, is still a few weeks away, but Amazon as well as a few of its competitors have already rolled out plenty of early deals that you can shop right now. You'll find deals out there on tons of top tech, including plenty of budget-friendly TVs.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Save on Big Names Like Braun, Waterpik, Bowflex, JBL and More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on big brand names: Bowflex kettlebells, JBL Waterproof earbuds, Ring security floodlights bundled...
SHOPPING
CNET

Shop a Selection of Refurb Samsung Smartphones Starting at Just $125

Looking for a "new" smartphone, but don't actually want to pay for a new phone? Don't worry, there's a huge market out there for older refurbished models, and you can save hundreds compared with buying new from a carrier or retailer. Woot has a selection of older refurb Android phones...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

MacBook Air 15-inch: Everything we know so far

Apple announced its redesigned MacBook Air 2022 at WWDC 2022, but an even bigger update may be coming with a rumored 15-inch MacBook Air. While we likely won't see it this year, the number of credible sources claiming knowledge of the first MacBook Air to break out of the 13-inch form factor suggests that it's real and we're eager to see what Apple can do with that extra space.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Samsung releases its 2022 soundbars including an 11.1.4-channel flagship with wireless Dolby Atmos

If it’s summer, that must mean it’s soundbar season. And right on cue, Samsung has announced that almost every soundbar model in its 2022 collection is now available from its website as well as partnering retailers. It’s a group of speakers that’s heavy on immersive audio thanks to Dolby Atmos support, and most of these models include special features that make them even more attractive if you own or are planning to buy a Samsung smart TV.
ELECTRONICS
Food & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Say This Bestselling Cast Iron Pan Is 'Outstanding for the Price,' and You Can Score It for as Little as $13

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Hear me out: Cast iron skillets are the ultimate summertime staple. Not only are they durable enough to use over the direct flame of a grill or campfire, but they're perfect for the speedy one-pan meals we crave when it's too hot to be in the kitchen. Fortunately, if you're in the market for a new one, Amazon shoppers say this dual-handle cast iron skillet is "outstanding for the price" — and you can grab it for as little as $13 right now.
SHOPPING
EW.com

The best deals on headphones to shop before Amazon Prime Day — including Beats for 40 percent off

Mark your calendars, shoppers: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. The 48-hour sale will take place on July 12 and 13, with promotions available in more than 20 countries. Yes, it's exciting, but you don't have to wait until then to save big. Thousands of products across departments have already had their prices slashed, including top-rated headphones from brands like Apple, Bose, Sony, and Beats.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Wait until Prime Day to buy an Amazon Echo or Fire TV

Early Prime Day deals have begun so now is the time to buy up some cool Amazon technology like an Amazon Echo or Fire TV, right? Well, not exactly. It’s a bit more complicated than that, and we’re here to explain why. Prime Day itself isn’t until July...
The Independent

The Independent

725K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy