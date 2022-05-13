ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Saturday - Asian American Pacific Islander Month Celebration

Tampa, Florida
Tampa, Florida
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcCy2_0fdEA2AA00

Honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with an expanded celebration

DATE: Saturday, May 14th

TIME: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Water Works Park (1801 N Highland Ave, Tampa).

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the City of Tampa is excited to announce a new annual event celebrating AAPI heritage and culture.

The Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Festival will take place on Saturday, May 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Water Works Park (1801 N. Highland Ave, Tampa).

Last year, the City of Tampa held a small celebration outside City Hall featuring traditional performances, a lion dance and distinguished guests. This year, the City is excited to expand the celebration and open it to the public, inviting the community to join on May 14 to enjoy cultural performances, information-resource tables, food trucks and more. It's recommended that those who will attend bring folding chairs and blankets to enjoy the festivities.

“Diversity is what makes Tampa the greatest city on Earth, and we’re fortunate to have many AAPI residents in our community,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “I’m excited to see the celebration expand and look forward to this being a fun, educational and valued annual tradition in Tampa.”

City of Tampa Employee Spotlights

Celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

For more information:

Donna McCallister

Donna.McCallister@tampagov.net

813-274-3307

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Castor
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida

69
Followers
327
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa (US: /ˈtæmpə/) is a major city that serves as the county seat of Hillsborough County, Florida, United States. It is on the west coast of Florida on Tampa Bay, near the Gulf of Mexico. Tampa is the largest city in the Tampa Bay area. With an estimated population of 399,700 in 2019, Tampa is the 48th most-populous city in the U.S. and the third-largest city in Florida after Miami and Jacksonville. The bay's port is the largest in the state, near downtown's Channel District. Bayshore Boulevard runs along the bay and is east of the historic Hyde Park neighborhood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy