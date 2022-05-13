Saturday - Asian American Pacific Islander Month Celebration

Honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with an expanded celebration

DATE: Saturday, May 14th

TIME: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Water Works Park (1801 N Highland Ave, Tampa).

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the City of Tampa is excited to announce a new annual event celebrating AAPI heritage and culture.

The Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Festival will take place on Saturday, May 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Water Works Park (1801 N. Highland Ave, Tampa).

Last year, the City of Tampa held a small celebration outside City Hall featuring traditional performances, a lion dance and distinguished guests. This year, the City is excited to expand the celebration and open it to the public, inviting the community to join on May 14 to enjoy cultural performances, information-resource tables, food trucks and more. It's recommended that those who will attend bring folding chairs and blankets to enjoy the festivities.

“Diversity is what makes Tampa the greatest city on Earth, and we’re fortunate to have many AAPI residents in our community,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “I’m excited to see the celebration expand and look forward to this being a fun, educational and valued annual tradition in Tampa.”

For more information:

Donna McCallister

Donna.McCallister@tampagov.net

813-274-3307