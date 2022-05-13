UDOT: SB I-215 in Millcreek shifting traffic flow through the fall

SALT LAKE CITY — The southbound I-215 travel lanes between 3300 South and 4500 South in Millcreek will shift onto new concrete in the median to give the Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) I-80 and I-215 project team space to complete their next phase of work.

Traffic will be in a lane split pattern, as shown in the animated graphic.

