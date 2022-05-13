UDOT: SB I-215 in Millcreek shifting traffic flow through the fall
SALT LAKE CITY — The southbound I-215 travel lanes between 3300 South and 4500 South in Millcreek will shift onto new concrete in the median to give the Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) I-80 and I-215 project team space to complete their next phase of work.
Traffic will be in a lane split pattern, as shown in the animated graphic.Drivers will see this new traffic pattern as early as Sunday morning, May 15, and it will be in place through fall 2022. Those needing to exit southbound I-215 at 4500 South should stay in the right two lanes. Through traffic can use all travel lanes. For more information about this new traffic pattern, visit udot.utah.gov/saltlakeeast or reach out to the project team at saltlakeeast@utah.gov or 844-909-3278.
Comments / 1