ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, OH

Fayetteville FFA chapter has successful trip to state convention

Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tILke_0fdE78xK00
The Fayetteville FFA chapter had a very successful trip to the Ohio FFA State Convention last week.

The Fayetteville FFA chapter recently had a very successful trip to the Ohio FFA State Convention. Fayetteville FFA members were recognized as a charitable giving chapter and found that senior FFA member, Kennedy Short, was slated to be a state FFA officer. Anne Murphy, Samantha Iles, and Cassidy Feldhaus received their Gold pin and were recognized on stage for getting Gold ratings on their officer books. Sarah Wolfer received the State FFA Degree, which is the highest degree awarded by Ohio FFA. Only around two-percent of FFA members in the state of Ohio earn the State FFA Degree each year. To end the trip, Short was properly installed to serve as the State Sentinel for the 2022-23 school year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#State Of Ohio#Fayetteville Ffa#Ohio Ffa#The State Sentinel
Ripley Bee

Helen Joyce Buffet, 91

Helen Joyce Buffet, age 91, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center nea
RIPLEY, OH
Ripley Bee

Charles Glenn Weatherspoon, 89

Charles Glenn Weatherspoon, a resident of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away on April 20, 2022, at UC Medical Center at the age of 89. He was born in
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Ripley Bee

James L. Shelton Jr., 71

James L. Shelton Jr., 71, of Aberdeen Oh, passed away Friday April 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father James Shelton S
Ripley Bee

Kenneth Dale Woods Sr., 80

Kenneth Dale Woods Sr, age 80, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at his residence. Born in Russellville, OH in June 1941 lat
Ripley Bee

Sandra K. (Stookey) Smith, 61

Sandra K. (Stookey) Smith, age 61, of Fayetteville, Ohio, formerly of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 7:57 p.m. at h
Ripley Bee

John Cornette Smith, 71

John Cornette Smith, 71, of Georgetown, Ohio, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township. He was a Unit
Ripley Bee

Ripley Bee

348
Followers
543
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Ripley Bee

 https://www.ripleybee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy