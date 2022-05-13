ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

By Douglas A. McIntyre
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMWbp_0fdE49sG00 Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used car brand in America is GMC.

Why do car prices keep rising? Supply chain shortages, particularly for the microchips used in vehicle electronics and navigation systems, have curtailed the rate at which cars can be manufactured. General Motors CEO Mary Barra recently said chip shortages will last well into next year. The problem is severe enough that some assembly lines have been taken offline. Buyers can wait months for the models that they want.

Car dealers have taken advantage of the situation, and some charge more than the manufacturer’s suggested price. This has angered car companies, which have even threatened to withhold inventory to penalize these dealers. ( And this is the most overpriced used car in America .)

As new car prices rise, people have turned to used cars as an alternative. As is true with most cases of supply and demand, this has pushed used car prices higher as well. Some consumers have decided the price for both new and used cars is too high. They have elected to hold their vehicles for another year or two. The average age of a car on the road in America has risen to 12 years. ( This car holds its value better than any other in America .)

Used car quality studies are not as readily available as those of new cars. However, a recent Consumer Reports “ How to Find the Best Used Car at the Right Price ” study looked at cars, sport utility vehicles, and light trucks from the 2017 model year. This period was chosen so that potential buyers could look at vehicles after five years of depreciation.

The primary metric Consumer Reports used was “reliability.” This was determined by a combination of fuel economy, repair history, customer satisfaction, and the safety systems for each model. Safety features included forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot warning.

The study then rated brands, giving them a score on a scale of 100 to zero, based on the reliability of the evaluated models of each brand. To find the worst used car in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Consumer Reports study and listed the brands by their reliability score, from the highest to the lowest.

The poorest performing brand was GMC, the SUV and pickup truck division of GM. GMC received an extremely low reliability score of 26, based on the individual rating of seven of its models.

Lexus, Toyota’s luxury brand, topped the Consumer Reports list with a rating of 91, based on an evaluation of five of its models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXxK9_0fdE49sG00

23. Lexus
> Reliability score: 91
> Number of models evaluated: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043aky_0fdE49sG00

22. Toyota
> Reliability score: 84
> Number of models evaluated: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKL3h_0fdE49sG00

21. Acura
> Reliability score: 81
> Number of models evaluated: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbCQE_0fdE49sG00

20. Infiniti
> Reliability score: 77
> Number of models evaluated: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYIy2_0fdE49sG00

19. Mercedes-Benz
> Reliability score: 66
> Number of models evaluated: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sU6Ya_0fdE49sG00

18. Nissan
> Reliability score: 65
> Number of models evaluated: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USZCt_0fdE49sG00

17. Buick
> Reliability score: 61
> Number of models evaluated: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YxoB1_0fdE49sG00

16. Mazda
> Reliability score: 61
> Number of models evaluated: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XaMqn_0fdE49sG00

15. Lincoln
> Reliability score: 59
> Number of models evaluated: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2aoc_0fdE49sG00

14. Volkswagen
> Reliability score: 59
> Number of models evaluated: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbFxK_0fdE49sG00

13. Honda
> Reliability score: 58
> Number of models evaluated: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qu1Ft_0fdE49sG00

12. Subaru
> Reliability score: 55
> Number of models evaluated: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12trnB_0fdE49sG00

11. Tesla
> Reliability score: 52
> Number of models evaluated: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXoZt_0fdE49sG00

10. Kia
> Reliability score: 51
> Number of models evaluated: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bteMx_0fdE49sG00

9. BMW
> Reliability score: 49
> Number of models evaluated: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lc1HD_0fdE49sG00

8. Audi
> Reliability score: 49
> Number of models evaluated: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKu6i_0fdE49sG00

7. Volvo
> Reliability score: 49
> Number of models evaluated: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sFpeZ_0fdE49sG00

6. Ford
> Reliability score: 41
> Number of models evaluated: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OgCqf_0fdE49sG00

5. Hyundai
> Reliability score: 38
> Number of models evaluated: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2pee_0fdE49sG00

4. Jeep
> Reliability score: 32
> Number of models evaluated: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBWzZ_0fdE49sG00

3. Chevrolet
> Reliability score: 32
> Number of models evaluated: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tmFo_0fdE49sG00

2. Ram
> Reliability score: 26
> Number of models evaluated: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3Eaz_0fdE49sG00

1. GMC
> Reliability score: 26
> Number of models evaluated: 7

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best-Selling Car of 2022

The car industry in 2021 and 2022 is nothing like what it has been, possibly ever. Shortages of new and used cars, primarily due to a shortage of microchips used in electronic and navigation systems, have hammered inventory. Popular vehicles are not only hard to come by. They are extremely expensive compared to just two […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Selling Car in America

The car industry in America is a mess. A shortage of the chips used in car electronics and navigation systems has shuttered assembly lines, hurt dealers, and undermined manufacturer earnings. Because of the shortage, some cars are flying off dealer lots, and the hottest-selling car in America is the Honda CR-V. Car prices, both new […]
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Vehicles#New Cars#United States#Gm#Gmc
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Road in America

The national road and highway system in America was a patchwork for decades. That changed with the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Today, it is widely known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It created common standards for the highways in the system for the first […]
NEWPORT, OR
POLITICS
